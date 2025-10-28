5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Lasagna, According to Chefs

Few dishes deliver the crowd-pleasing satisfaction as a perfectly baked lasagna that’s layered with rich sauce, creamy cheese, and tender pasta. While homemade versions often steal the spotlight, some restaurant chains have mastered the art of this Italian classic, earning high praise from chefs who know great pasta when they taste it.

“A truly great lasagna starts with the sauce — it should taste slow-simmered, rich with tomatoes, garlic, and depth from well-seasoned meat,” says Chef Kolby Kash, a self-taught chef and TV personality who has made appearances on MasterChef and TopChef spinoffs.

He adds, “The layers need to hold together but still melt when you cut into them.”

To find out which chains truly stand out, Eat This, Not That! asked chefs to share their favorites. From authentic flavors to expert technique, these spots are serving up lasagna that’s worthy of a second helping.

Buca di Beppo

Beloved for their quirky decor and family-style helpings of delicious food, Buca di Beppo’s is a go-to for lasagna.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“Their lasagna is unapologetically rich and a little over the top,” says Kyle Taylor, Founder / Chef at HE COOKS. “It tastes like Sunday dinner at Grandma’s house, as it should be.”

North Italia

North Italia understands details make a difference and delivers on flavor and finesse.

“Their bolognese is deeply savory, and you can tell the pasta’s made fresh,” says Chef Kolby. “Every bite has that balance of creamy ricotta, tender noodles, and just enough parmesan to bring it all together.” He adds, “It’s a modern, elevated take on a classic – the kind of lasagna that tastes both handcrafted and high-end.”

Italiano’s Restaurant

Texas might be known for their incredible barbecue, but Italian cuisine should not be overlooked, especially as Italiano’s Restaurant. The small chain serves the best classics, according to Chef Kolby.

“Italiano’s keeps it old-school, and that’s what makes it shine,” he says. “Their lasagna is rich, cheesy, and full of that homemade flavor – layers of ground beef, mozzarella, and ricotta that come together like a hug on a plate. It’s hearty, no-frills, and absolutely satisfying — the kind of dish that feels like family.”

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Carrabba’s Italian Grill makes all their dishes from scratch and is a favorite spot for Chef Kolby.

“Carrabba’s makes a standout version layered with Bolognese and ricotta that tastes like it’s straight out of a family recipe book,” he explains. “It’s meaty, balanced, and full of real Italian flavor – not too salty, not too heavy. Also, if you are in Houston you can go to the original carrabbas on Kirby!”

Maggiano’s Little Italy

Known for their sizable portions, great value and high-quality food, Maggiano’s Little Italy‘s lasagna is “deep-dish comfort,” says Chef Kolby.

“The slow-simmered meat sauce tastes homemade, the ricotta is creamy without being too heavy, and the top is perfectly caramelized,” he explains. “It’s hearty, nostalgic, and consistent every single time.”