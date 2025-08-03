8 Restaurant Dishes Ranked by How Much Sugar They Hide

When you’re sticking to health goals, eating out can be tough. Avoiding excess sugar isn’t always easy to do when dining out at your favorite go-tos because it’s often hidden in meals you don’t realize. When you think of added sugar, desserts and sodas usually come to mind—but some restaurant meals sneak in way more sugar than you’d expect. From savory entrees to seemingly healthy protein entrées, sugar can hide in everything like sauces, dressings and breaded dishes. To get a better sense of what meals are unknowingly packed with sugar, Eat This, Not That! spoke with Mary Sabat MS, RDN, LD, who is also a personal trainer. She ranks the top eight popular restaurant dishes from bad to worst in terms of sugar content.

Glazed Chicken or Salmon

Health conscious diners know how important protein is so ordering glazed chicken or salmon seems like a smart choice, but it’s one to skip. “These dishes are typically marinated or finished with sauces made from honey, maple syrup, brown sugar, or fruit reductions—all concentrated sources of added sugar,” says Sabat. “Depending on the size and amount of sauce, sugar totals can range from 15 to 35 grams. While they may seem “light” or “clean,” they often carry more sugar than a frosted doughnut.”

Oatmeal with Toppings

Oatmeal is a morning staple, but be mindful when ordering the popular dish out. “Add-ons like brown sugar, sweetened dried fruit, flavored nuts, and syrups quickly turn it into a sugary trap,” says Sabat. She explains, “A typical healthy oatmeal bowl from a coffee shop or fast-casual chain can sneak in 20 to 40 grams of sugar—comparable to a slice of cake. Even more alarming, it’s often marketed as a heart-healthy option despite the sugar overload.”

Teriyaki Bowls

Everyone loves a good teriyaki bowl and while they provide a nice balance of rice, veggies and a protein, the teriyaki sauce is filled with sugar. “Made with soy sauce, sugar, and mirin or honey, this glossy glaze can easily add 20 to 45 grams of sugar to a single bowl,” Sabat points out. “In fact, just 1/4 cup of teriyaki sauce can contain over 15 grams of sugar. Served generously over meat and rice, it transforms a healthy-looking meal into a sugar-heavy dish without most diners realizing it.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Sweet Chili Shrimp or Chicken

Sweet chili instantly elevates a shrimp or chicken entrée, but go light on the sauce or completely avoid it. “The signature sauce—often described as sweet heat—relies on sugar, corn syrup, and sometimes sweetened chili pastes,” says Sabat. “One serving can pack 20 to 50 grams of sugar, depending on how heavily it’s sauced. The dish may sound spicy, but the sweetness usually dominates—and so do the added sugars.”

General Tso’s Chicken

General Tso’s Chicken may sound like a savory indulgence, but it’s often a sugar bomb in disguise. According to Sabat, “The crispy, deep-fried chicken is coated in a thick, glossy sauce made with sugar, soy sauce, vinegar, and sometimes hoisin or corn syrup.” She explains, “This sweet-and-spicy favorite can pack 25 to 65 grams of sugar per serving depending on the restaurant—making it one of the highest-sugar entrées on a typical Chinese menu. Despite its spicy profile, it delivers more sugar than many desserts.”

Açaí Bowls

Açaí bowls are often marketed as superfood-packed and antioxidant-rich that are a trendy breakfast item, but they’re also notorious sugar traps. Sabat explains, “The açaí base is usually blended with sweetened juices or purees, and the toppings—granola, honey, banana, coconut, and more—stack on additional sugars quickly.” She says, “A typical açaí bowl can deliver anywhere from 30 to over 60 grams of sugar in a single serving. While they look Instagram-worthy and “healthy,” these bowls can rival a milkshake in sugar content.”

Pancakes with Toppings

A stack of golden fluffy pancakes loaded with your favorite toppings sounds like the ultimate indulgence, but it’s got more sugar than you think. According to Sabat, “Restaurant pancakes are rarely just flour and eggs.” “The batter often contains added sugar, and once syrup, whipped cream, chocolate chips, or fruit compotes are added, the total sugar can skyrocket,” she says. “A full pancake breakfast at a diner or brunch spot can deliver 30 to 70 grams of sugar—sometimes even more than a soda and dessert combined. What seems like a classic breakfast quickly turns into a dessert in disguise.”

Chinese Orange Chicken

The No. 1 order that has so much hidden sugar is Chinese Orange Chicken. “A staple on many Chinese takeout menus, this seemingly savory dish is often drenched in a thick glaze made from sugar, corn syrup, and sometimes fruit juice concentrate,” says Sabat. She explains, “While it may satisfy a sweet-and-savory craving, the sugar content is shockingly high—ranging anywhere from 18 to a staggering 88 grams per serving, depending on the restaurant.” Sabat adds, “That’s more than double the daily recommended added sugar limit in just one entrée. It’s a prime example of how sugar can quietly dominate your plate, even when you’re not ordering dessert.”