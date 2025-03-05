10 Menu Items Getting More Expensive as New Tariffs Start

Dining out could soon cost a little more. New tariffs on imports from Mexico, Canada, and China have the potential to drive up prices on key ingredients restaurants rely on. These tariffs, which include a 25% tax on imports from Mexico and Canada and a 10% increase on goods from China, are aimed at boosting domestic production. But for many restaurants—especially those that serve fresh produce, meat, and imported alcohol—this could mean higher costs that may be passed on to customers. While it's still uncertain exactly how much prices will change, some of your favorite menu items might start creeping up. Here's a look at the restaurant foods that could be impacted.

Guacamole and Avocado-Based Dishes

If you're a fan of guacamole, avocado toast, or fresh avocado slices on your burger, you might start noticing slightly higher prices. The U.S. gets nearly 90% of its avocados from Mexico, and with a 25% tariff in place, import costs could rise. While some restaurants may absorb the extra cost, others might adjust their prices or cut back on portion sizes. That famous "extra charge for guac" could soon be even higher, and avocado-heavy dishes—like sushi rolls, grain bowls, and salads—might see subtle price adjustments.

Salsa and Tomato-Based Sauces

Tomatoes are essential to many restaurant dishes, from fresh salsa to marinara sauce and ketchup. Since the U.S. relies heavily on Mexico for tomatoes, the new tariffs might make them more expensive. This could affect everything from pasta dishes to burgers and tacos. While some restaurants may try switching to domestically grown tomatoes, others could increase prices or use smaller portions. If your favorite Mexican or Italian spot suddenly starts charging more for extra sauce, the new tariffs might be part of the reason.

Fresh Salads and Produce-Heavy Dishes

If you love ordering fresh salads or veggie-packed grain bowls, you might notice some subtle menu changes. The U.S. imports a variety of produce—including lettuce, cucumbers, bell peppers, and berries—from Mexico and Canada. If tariffs increase costs for restaurant suppliers, prices on produce-heavy meals might inch up. Some places may compensate by swapping in seasonal ingredients or adjusting portion sizes, but health-conscious diners who rely on veggie-forward dishes should be prepared for potential price hikes.

10 Groceries Getting More Expensive as New Tariffs Start Today

Beer and Imported Alcoholic Beverages

If your beer of choice is an import like Corona, Modelo, or Heineken, you could see higher prices at bars and restaurants. Since many popular beers come from Mexico, a 25% tariff might make them more expensive. This could impact everything from six-packs at liquor stores to pints at your favorite pub. Domestic beer brands could also adjust their pricing in response to market shifts. While the extent of price changes is still unclear, happy hour deals and bar specials might not be quite as cheap as they used to be.

Tequila and Mezcal Cocktails

Margarita lovers, take note—tequila and mezcal are among the imports that could see price increases. With a 25% tariff on Mexican spirits, restaurants and bars may have to pay more to stock their shelves. That could mean higher prices for cocktails like margaritas, palomas, and tequila sunrises. Some bars might look for cheaper alternatives or offer fewer discounts, making happy hour a little less budget-friendly. If you notice your go-to margarita costs a few extra dollars, tariffs could be part of the reason.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Beef and Meat-Centric Dishes

Steak lovers and burger fans might want to pay attention—beef prices could be affected by the new tariffs. The U.S. imports a portion of its beef from Canada, and if costs rise, restaurants that specialize in steak, barbecue, and burgers may have to adjust prices. While domestic beef production could help offset the impact, supply chain disruptions might still cause fluctuations. If you notice your favorite steakhouse charging a little more, it could be due to rising ingredient costs.

Seafood Offerings

Certain seafood items—like shrimp, lobster, and some types of fish—are imported and could be impacted by the new tariffs. If costs rise, seafood restaurants and sushi spots might have to increase prices on popular dishes. This could affect everything from lobster rolls to shrimp tacos and even high-end sushi platters. Some places might try sourcing more domestic seafood, but if imports become pricier, menu prices could reflect the change.

13 Costco Groceries About to Get More Expensive

Dairy-Based Dishes

If your favorite dishes feature cheese, butter, or cream, you might start noticing slight price changes. Some dairy imports are affected by the tariffs, and while most U.S. restaurants source domestic dairy, the overall market could see price fluctuations. This could impact pizza places, burger joints, and even bakeries. If imported cheeses become more expensive, gourmet restaurants using specialty cheeses may have to tweak their pricing. While the extent of the impact is still uncertain, dairy-heavy dishes could see subtle adjustments.

Pasta and Grain-Based Dishes

Pasta, bread, and other grain-based dishes might not seem like tariff targets, but many of the wheat and grains used in the U.S. come from Canada. With a 25% tariff in place, restaurants that rely on imported grains might see higher costs. Italian eateries, bakeries, and sandwich shops could be impacted the most. While domestic grain production could help keep prices stable, if you see small price increases on your go-to pasta dish or fresh-baked bread, the tariffs might be playing a role.

Breakfast Items Featuring Eggs

Egg prices have been unpredictable in recent years, thanks to avian flu outbreaks and supply chain issues. Now, with new tariffs affecting imported egg products and poultry feed, there's a chance breakfast prices could rise again. While most U.S. eggs are produced domestically, processed egg ingredients used in restaurant kitchens could see price hikes. If you love ordering omelets, scrambled eggs, or pancakes, there's a chance they could get slightly more expensive.

Final Thoughts

While it's too soon to say exactly how much restaurant prices will rise, these new tariffs could push up costs for some of the most common ingredients used in dining out. Restaurants may try to absorb the price increases at first, but if import costs continue to rise, menu prices might follow. If you start seeing higher tabs on your favorite meals, now you'll know why. In the meantime, keeping an eye out for specials, discounts, and locally sourced menu items could help soften the impact.