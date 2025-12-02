5 Restaurants With the Best Clam Chowder New Englanders Approve Of

New England locals say these five restaurants serve clam chowder that sets the standard.

Clam chowder is an iconic New England food, delicious any time of year but especially during the colder months when the clams, potatoes, bacon, and more come together to make the most comforting, deliciously creamy soup. Some restaurants make a thinner soup, others make it more thick and creamy, but the flavors have to be on point and the ingredients both generous and top quality. Here are five restaurants with the best clam chowder locals approve of.

Legal Sea Foods

Legal Sea Foods is a New England institution with locations across the East coast, and serves up exceptional clam chowder. “Legal Seafood is my favorite seafood restaurant in all of New England. The clam chowder is just amazing as is the lobster roll and crab cakes. If you only eat one place in Boston, make it Legal Seafood,” one diner said.

The Barking Crab

The Barking Crab is a Boston landmark chain with beautiful New England Clam Chowder on the menu. “This was the most wonderful place to have lunch in Boston. The New England clam chowder was absolutely the best I have ever had,” one fan said.

Neptune Oyster

Neptune Oyster has an exceptional Wellfleet Clam Chowder on the menu. “The New England clam chowder was so creamy and comforting, with generous amount of clams,” one diner said. “The clam chowder was fantastic and certainly the best I’ve had so far,” another commented.

Boston Sail Loft

The clam chowder at Boston Sail Loft is an award-winning fan-favorite. "Boston Sail Loft delivers that classic, no-frills New England charm that makes you feel instantly anchored in the heart of Boston. The clam chowder is truly exceptional—rich, creamy, and loaded with fresh clams, it sets the standard for what Boston chowder should be," one diner said.

Captain Parker’s Pub

Captain Parker’s Pub is another New England institution famous for its clam chowder. “It’s probably the best clam chowder I’ve ever tasted; the flavors were just incredible,” one diner said. “Just when I thought I had good clam chowder on the cape,we had lunch here. The bread bowl clam chowder was sweet music to my taste buds; rich,hearty and full of flavor.To say it was really good is an understatement,” another agreed.