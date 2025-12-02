5 Restaurants With the Best Deep Dish Chicagoans Approve Of

Chicago locals say these five restaurants serve deep dish that’s truly the real deal.

Deep dish pizza is one of the most well-known Chicago staple foods, known for its unique thick, buttery crust and delicious mozzarella and chunky tomato sauce layered in reverse to a normal pizza. This is not a slice you can easily pick up and fold, but something to be enjoyed with a knife and fork—the fillings are that generous. Many Chicago chains now have a presence across the country, so diners can get this beautiful pie when they crave it. Here are five restaurants with the best deep dish pizzas Chicagoans approve of.

Pizzeria Uno

Pizzeria Uno Pizzeria & Grill is proud of creating the original Chicago deep dish pizza in 1943 and fans are obsessed. “PIZZERIA UNO is the original restaurant producer and creator of the deep dish pizza. That is, one of the most infamous food items in America started right here! This is a dive bar experience, but the deep dish pizza is a life changing experience. You can’t find anything like this anywhere else!” one Chicago-based diner raved.

Giordano’s Pizza

Fans of Giordano’s Pizza say it’s the best deep dish you can get. “The deep-dish pizza here is everything you hope for in a true Chicago experience. The cheese pull alone was insane (easily over two feet long, see photos) and so satisfying to watch. Each bite was rich, gooey, and flavorful, with that perfect buttery crust that balances it all out,” one fan shared.

Gino’s East

You’ve probably seen Gino’s East of Chicago pizzas in the freezer section but it’s also a fantastic chain restaurant serving up deep dish pies. “Tasted EXACTLY like the one in Chicago does. This is the traditional deep dish pizza you’re looking for, glad I’m able to eat it here in LA. Delicious butter dough and crust make the thing so darn good. Usually go for the Italian sausage on my pizza but other toppings are great too,” one diner said.

Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria

Diners at Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria know they are getting the real deal. “The pizza here is delicious, especially the deep dish which is loaded with flavor and has a perfect buttery crust. The ingredients taste fresh, and the portions are very satisfying,” one fan said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Vero Chicago Pizza

The deep dish pizza at Vero Chicago Pizza is delicious, diners say. “We weren’t expecting to find Chicago style pizza in Arizona but Vero knocked it out of the park. The deep dish was excellent- crust was buttery and light, very similar to what we expect at our favorite Chicago eateries,” one fan shared.