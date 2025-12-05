7 Restaurants With Prime Rib as Big as the Plate

These seven restaurant chains serve oversized prime rib cuts diners say are unforgettable.

Diners craving delicious, slow-cooked prime rib have several options when it comes to chain restaurants, but where can you get really huge cuts that will satisfy even the most hungry guest? When price is no object and quality is guaranteed, there are a handful of spots where this beautiful cut of steak is a real show stopper. If you’re craving prime rib that will guarantee leftovers, here are seven restaurants where the prime rib is as big as the plate.

The Keg Steakhouse + Bar

The Keg Steakhouse + Bar serves up an 18 oz Prime Rib diners rave about. “Prime rib steak. Absolutely delicious. Will highly recommend,” one said. “Fabulous food and service. Probably the best prime rib I have ever had,” another commented.

Lawry’s The Prime Rib

The Beef Bowl Double Cut at Lawry’s The Prime Rib is 22 oz of delicious double size bone-in steak. “Best prime rib I’ve ever had! Cool old-school vibes on the inside,” one happy diner said.

Black Angus

The 24 oz Prime Rib at Black Angus is seasoned with the chain’s signature dry rub, seared and slow-roasted to perfection. “The food is still as good as I remembered it. My hubby and I used to eat there early in our marriage…next year will be 40 years. My son wanted to try the prime rib…he’s hooked,” one diner said.

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille has a 16 oz. Caramelized Prime Rib Dinner on Thursdays only that is well worth waiting for. Each plate contains pecan-wood fired caramelized Prime Rib, crusted and caramelized to your preference from medium-rare to well-done, topped with Perry’s Steak Butter and served with Truffle Merlot Demiglace and homemade horseradish.

Chart House

Weighing 18 oz, the Callahan Herb Crusted + Slow Roasted Prime Rib is a must-have at Chart House. “I had the Callahan prime rib, salad bar, and loaded baked potato. The prime rib melted in my mouth,” one diner said.

J. Alexander’s Kitchen & Bar

The 16 oz Slow-Roasted Prime Rib at J. Alexander’s Kitchen & Bar is delicious, diners rave. “The most consistent prime rib you will find anywhere, they have three separate ovens depending on how you want it cooked,” one fan said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

801 Chophouse

The prime rib steaks at 801 Chophouse, like the 801 Cut Bone In Prime Rib, are huge. “The food was excellent beyond my expectations. It has world class prime rib steak. Mine was cooked to perfection,” one diner said. “Food was delicious and the prime rib was the best I’ve ever had,” another commented.