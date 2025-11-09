7 Chain Restaurants Where the Prime Rib Tastes Like Luxury

Prime rib is an old school steakhouse favorite that has become harder and harder to find at restaurants. The tender, juicy cut of beef from the rib section is considered a delicacy, as it is more complicated to cook than a traditional steak. If you are craving a prime rib meal there are still some restaurants serving it up. Here are 7 chain restaurants where prime rib tastes like luxury.

Lawry’s The Prime Rib

Lawry’s The Prime Rib is a restaurant chain that literally revolves around the meat and is considered the gold standard for prime rib. The upscale chain is famous for its tableside carving and theatrical presentation that turns dinner into an event. “Their method of slow-roasting in rock salt ensures an even cook, formidable tenderness, and a depth of flavor far more worthy than it deserves,” Bitty Lo, a recipe developer with No Dash of Gluten, recently dished to ETNT.

Outback Steakhouse

Outback surprisingly serves up a slow-roasted prime rib that diners order on repeat. “I really don’t like Outback, but I will defend their Prime Rib. Cooked medium, its wonderful,” writes one. Another calls it “perfection,” commenting on a Reddit post. “People may sometimes hate on Outback, but I’ve never had a bad piece of prime rib there. And their tangy tomato salad dressing is delicious (I need to find a dupe of that recipe, if anyone has something similar I’d be forever in your debt).”

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Ribeye, a “flavorful ribeye steak slow-roasted to perfection with choice of two sides.” is a popular order at the steakhouse. “Last time I tried the prime rib based on many recommendations from here and it was excellent,” the same person said. Another added that “the prime rib is the best by a landslide.”

801 Chophouse

801 Chophouse serves high-quality prime rib. Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis, recently told ETNT that the restaurant “really knows how to do prime rib justice,” he states. “From a chef’s perspective with decades of experience, it’s all about the slow roasting,” Chef Dennis explains. “They cook it low and slow to lock in the juices, making each slice that ‘melt in your mouth’ texture. The seasoning is simple but precise, complementing the natural flavor of the beef rather than masking it.” Chef Dennis adds, “What makes it stand out, in my experience, is the combination of technique and timing. They serve it perfectly warm, with a beautiful crust on the outside and a perfectly juicy center. Which any chef or person can appreciate.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Logan’s Roadhouse

Logan’s offers a weekend prime rib special with 12- and 16-ounce cuts, a solid big-plate option. Each “perfectly seasoned, slow-roasted 13 oz. Prime Rib” is hand-carved to order and served with two sides.

Black Angus Steakhouse

Black Angus Steakhouse is a nostalgic restaurant with locations in Arizona, California, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Washington serving prime rib that is dry-rubbed, slow-cooked overnight, and beloved for its rich flavor and tenderness. “Seasoned with our Black Angus dry rub, seared and slow-roasted to perfection,” the chain writes. Served with “rich” house-made aus jus and fresh or creamy horseradish sauce

Houston’s

Prime Rib used to be a faovrite on the Houston’s menu. While you might not find it on there these days, the famous USDA PRIME FRENCH DIP AU JUS sandwich is still available, and is my go-to order at the chain. It features “thinly sliced roasted prime rib on a toasted French roll” and is out of this world.