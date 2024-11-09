You'll Find the Best Chicken Noodle Soup at These Restaurant Chains

You can sink your spoon into a wide range of hearty soups at popular restaurant chains across the country—from broccoli cheddar and Zuppa Toscana to baked potato and tomato bisque and beyond—but nothing quite hits the spot like a steamy bowl of chicken noodle soup. That rich, cozy broth is the very definition of classic comfort.

Humans have simmered chickens to make soup for thousands of years, and it's hard to imagine a future without it. Whether you want something soothing to eat when you're sick or would like to warm up quickly after being out in cold weather, chicken soup has that certain je ne sais quoi that makes people want to enjoy it over and over again.

Of course, the best chicken soup is homemade, but that takes time and energy, both of which may be in short supply, especially when you're hungry. Thankfully, many restaurant chains whip up satisfying renditions of this classic soup, some of which taste just as good as homemade. Even better? Some restaurants even put their own spin on the recipe, ensuring that diners never get bored.

From a highly slurpable broth made with shredded rotisserie-style chicken to an inventive twist containing gnocchi instead of egg noodles, here are ten restaurant chains that serve the best chicken soup.

Panera Bread

Nutrition (Per bowl of Homestyle Chicken Noodle Soup) :

Calories : 100

Fat : 1 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 1280 mg

Carbs : 13 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 9 g

As it turns out, Panera excels at more than just sandwiches and salads. Beyond its applause-worthy Bacon Turkey Bravo Sandwich and Green Goddess Cobb Salad, the highly popular chain also offers a wide range of soups, including everything from its iconic broccoli cheddar soup to its seasonal vegetarian autumn butternut squash soup.

Another standout option is the Homestyle Chicken Noodle Soup, made with tender pieces of white chicken perfectly prepared in a rich, seasoned broth with egg noodles, chopped carrots, celery, and herbs. Enjoy it with a piece of freshly baked bread, and you're good to go.

I Tried Every Soup at Panera & One Can't Be Beat

Culver's

Nutrition (Per medium Chicken Noodle Soup) :

Calories : 130

Fat : 2.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 1190 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 7 g

It's easy only to associate this Wisconsin-founded restaurant chain with pan-seared burgers and fresh frozen custard—that's what it's known for, after all. However, the popular fast-food joint also offers excellent Chicken Noodle Soup. Served in the restaurant's recognizable blue and white packaging, this fragrant broth is simmered with tender white meat chicken, thick plank-like noodles, and an assortment of veggies like celery and carrots. Order it with grilled cheese, a beef pot roast sandwich, or a cranberry bacon bleu salad for a satisfying meal.

Noodles & Company

Nutrition (Per order of Chicken Noodle Soup) :

Calories : 360

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 2320 mg

Carbs : 41 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 30 g

With the word "noodles" in its name, you should probably expect a top-tier Chicken Noodle Soup from this Colorado-based chain. Available in full or side-order size, Noodles & Company's signature soup is prepared with grilled chicken breast, wavy egg noodles, and chopped celery, onions, and carrots. If it is ordered as a side, it also comes with oyster crackers that add some extra crunch to it.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"I honestly think their chicken noodle soup is the best, but that's me because I am a soup lover," one Yelp reviewer shared. "However, I highly recommend this place. Their food is delicious, and [it's] a family-friendly environment."

11 Best Costco Soups to Warm Your Bones All Winter

Au Bon Pain

Nutrition (Per medium Chicken Noodle Soup) :

Calories : 120

Fat : 2.5 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 1030 mg

Carbs : 15 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 8 g

This casual Texas-based cafe chain sells a wide variety of items that are great for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Customers can expect dishes like Napa chicken with avocado wraps, egg white and cheddar breakfast sandwiches, and, of course, soup.

Although the spot carries eight different choices—from baked potato soup to Italian wedding soup—one that always hits the spot is its soul-warming Chicken Noodle Soup. Made with hearty chicken breast, this pick features perfectly seasoned chicken broth, tender egg noodles, and chopped carrots, onions, and celery. It's a basic chicken noodle soup recipe that's done exceptionally well.

Olive Garden

Nutrition (Per order of Chicken & Gnocchi Soup) :

Calories : 230

Fat : 12 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 1290 mg

Carbs : 22 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 11 g

Never-ending soup, salad, and breadsticks, anyone? The colossal Italian-American dining chain, which has over 900 locations worldwide, makes a chicken soup unlike any other. For starters, the Chicken & Gnocchi Soup doesn't use traditional egg noodles but gnocchi instead. The Italian pasta dumplings give this soup extra heft. The broth is also creamier than a traditional chicken soup and includes cooked spinach in place of carrots and celery.

For those already a fan of Olive Garden's chicken gnocchi soup that may want to try out some other flavors, there's also the Zuppa Toscana, which features spicy Italian sausage, fresh kale, and russet potatoes, and the pasta e fagioli, which incorporates white and red beans, savory ground beef, fresh tomatoes, and tube-shaped pasta.

I Taste-Tested Every Olive Garden Soup—Here's What You Should Order

Chick-fil-A

Nutrition (Per 1 cup of Chicken Noodle Soup) :

Calories : 170

Fat : 4 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 1220 mg

Carbs : 25 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 5 g

Chick-fil-A is considered one of the best places to pick up fried chicken, so it only makes sense that the buzzy fast-food chain makes top-notch chicken noodle soup. Sold in a cup or bowl, the restaurant's option is whipped up using shredded Chick-fil-A chicken breast (score), chopped carrots, diced celery, and egg noodles; all simmered in a clear chicken broth. Each order comes with a side of saltine crackers that are great for dipping or crumbling.

Although Chick-fil-A's chicken noodle soup recipe is pretty standard (no gnocchi or creamy broth here), it's still an excellent choice for customers looking for a warm dish that deviates from the brand's usual offerings.

Cafe Zupas

[n-black]Nutrition (Per half serving of Chicken Noodle):

Calories: 130

Fat: 3 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium: 950 mg

Carbs: 16 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein: 9 g[/nutrinfo-black]

Cafe Zupas translates to "soup cafe," so it's pretty much a given that it's going to have some pretty excellent soups. The restaurant chain has over 55 locations throughout eight states and focuses on creating scratch-made meals using only the best ingredients. Its menu is packed with a long list of innovative options, including pumpkin chorizo soup, mushroom bisque, chickpea and vegetable soup, and a mind-blowing macaroni and cheese "soup" that's made with egg noodles and a creamy, cheesy cauliflower base.

If you want something more traditional, try out the Chicken Noodle Soup made with juicy grilled chicken, chopped carrots, diced celery, egg noodles, fragrant herbs and spices, and warm chicken broth. The chain points out on its website that this option is dairy-free and low-calorie, making it a good choice for those who may be lactose-intolerant or want a lighter meal.

I Tried 10 Popular Progresso Soups & the Best Was Earthy and Well-Balanced

Boston Market

[n-black]Nutrition (Per 13.9 oz of Chicken Noodle Soup):

Calories: 230

Fat: 8 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium: 1300 mg

Carbs: 22 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein: 20 g[/nutrinfo-black]

When thinking about Boston Market's Rotisserie Chicken Noodle Soup, one word comes to mind: wow. What differentiates Boston Market's chicken noodle soup from the others on this list is that it's made with shredded all-natural rotisserie chicken breast—yes, the chain's iconic rotisserie chicken makes a welcome appearance in it. The soup also showcases dumpling-style noodles, giving this dish more substance, various garden vegetables, including carrots and celery, and a rich chicken broth full of flavor.

Perfect as a side or a main dish, Boston Market's savory chicken noodle soup was one of my fast-food chain soup go-tos growing up, and, to this day, I'm still a fan.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Why Trust Eat This, Not That!?

Eat This, Not That! is committed to creating high-quality content that you can trust to be accurate, properly researched, routinely reviewed, and updated with the latest information. Our writers, editors, and medical and/or certified experts consider this to be an unwavering promise we make to our readers in the pursuit of delivering impactful and meaningful content.