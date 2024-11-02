11 Best Costco Soups to Warm Your Bones All Winter

Costco is really good at leaning into seasonal cuisine. And in the fall, seasonal means soup. You'll find Costco's organic chicken stock year-round when you fancy making your own soup. But, during the late fall and winter, the warehouse club starts stocking a whole lot of ready-made, heat-and-eat soups.

These flavor-packed soups can be found all around the store, including a few selections in Costco's prepared foods section, a handful in the refrigerated deli section, a few frozen options, and a variety of shelf-stable, just-add-water options.

No matter your soup preference—be it hearty chicken noodles or something that packs a little more flavor—Costco has you covered with enough soup options to feed your family or the whole neighborhood. Here are some of our favorite picks.

Cuisine Adventures French Onion Soup

Nutrition (Per serving, 1 soup) :

Calories : 200

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 740 mg

Carbs : 18 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 12 g

French onion soup is notoriously time-consuming to make from scratch, and although nothing beats the original, these individually frozen bowls do the trick. The oven is the way to go with these, taking the frozen soup and putting it in a 10-ounce bowl. It takes about 45 minutes (you could use the microwave in a pinch) but the result is a rich stock with croutons, onions, and cheese. Go ahead and add some extra cheese to broil on top for that signature cheese pull. Find a box of six 10-ounce servings in the frozen section at your local warehouse. It's on sale right now for $8.79 a box (regularly $11.99).

Ajinomoto Shoyu Ramen Bowls

Nutrition (Per serving, 1 bowl) :

Calories : 390

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 1850 mg

Carbs : 56 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 22 g

These easy-to-prepare ramen bowls are packed with white meat chicken, noodles, and a smattering of vegetables in a soy-forward shoyu broth. Add water and heat up for four minutes for an easy, comforting meal. A package of six 9.45-ounce bowls will cost you $17.99 at the warehouse. You'll find them in the frozen section. A word of warning: Remember that most ramen soups are high in sodium.

Kirkland Signature Rotisserie Chicken Noodle Soup

Nutrition (Per serving, 1 cup) :

Calories : 120

Fat : 3 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 650 mg

Carbs : 13 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 9 g

Some people wait all year for Costco's take on traditional chicken noodle soup made with the retailer's own signature rotisserie chicken, thick noodles, chunks of carrots in a thick seasoned chicken broth. (Pro-tip: Add some chicken stock to thin out the broth and even out the "stuff"-to-broth ratio). The soup costs $3.49 per pound, and you'll find it in the prepared foods section.

Nongshim Tonkotsu Ramen

Nutrition (Per serving, 1 bowl) :

Calories : 450

Fat : 18 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 1550 mg

Carbs : 64 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 8 g

This ramen is usually stocked year-round where you'd find the rice, noodles, and other shelf-stable items. This is another just-add-water and microwave selection, this time in a rich pork broth. The South Korean brand is a fan favorite, and Costco stocks a variety of its noodles and soups. It'll cost you much less than the Shoyu frozen ramen: just $11.69 for six 3.56-ounce bowls at the warehouse or $13.99 online.

Bean Vivo Organics Black Bean Chipotle Chili

Nutrition (Per serving, 1/2 cup) :

Calories : 120

Fat : 2 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 410 mg

Carbs : 19 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 7 g

This product was on sample the last time I went to Costco (and featured prominently on the end cap). I have to say, it's packed with really good flavor and good-for-you ingredients. The pouch is entirely plant-based and heats up in 60 seconds, giving the good heat you'd expect from a chili, as well as the meatiness—even if the chorizo is also plant-based. This is a good healthy option to stock in your pantry, and you'll get six 10-ounce pouches for $10.99 in store.

Kirkland Signature Organic Chicken Sipping Bone Broth

Nutrition (Per serving, 8 fl. oz.) :

Calories : 45

Fat : 0.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 95 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 9 g

If you like to sip soup all winter long, this bone broth is a worthy purchase. It's easy to heat up and sip. You can also add leftover noodles, rice, or vegetables to make a soup on the fly. Or, you could even use it in a pinch as a broth substitute, although it already contains lemon juice and apple cider vinegar, unlike traditional chicken broth. Six 32-ounce containers will run you $19.49 in the warehouse.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kevin's Natural Foods Thai-Style Coconut Chicken Soup

Nutrition (Per serving, 1 cup):

Calories: 260

Fat: 19 g (Saturated Fat: 14 g)

Sodium: 720 mg

Carbs: 11 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein: 12 g

Depending on where you are in the country, you might find a different version of Kevin's Natural Foods soup (others may spot Chicken Gumbo, Chicken Queso, and Tuscan-style chicken). In my warehouse, it's a paleo and gluten-free Thai-style coconut chicken soup found in the deli section. It's made with chicken breasts and vegetables in a coconut milk broth with mild Thai spices and basil. The soup comes in packs of two 24-ounce perishable pouches for $11.99 in-store.

Panera Bread Mexican Style Street Corn Chowder

Nutrition (Per serving, 1 cup) :

Calories : 170

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 970 mg

Carbs : 19 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 4 g

Panera soups are always a winner among the Costco crowd, most notably the broccoli cheddar, but a Mexican-style street corn chowder is stocking some of the shelves this year. Made with fire-roasted corn, poblano peppers, and potatoes, it's a creamy corn broth that has sweetness from the corn and a slight chili pepper spice. This vegetarian soup is found in the refrigerator section but can be frozen if you want to make one now and save one for later! A pack of two 24-ounce containers costs $11.69 at the warehouse.

Kirkland Signature Beef Chili

Nutrition (Per serving, 1/4th tray) :

Calories : 470

Fat : 19 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 1380 mg

Carbs : 49 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 24 g

Although this chili sets off a fierce beans-or-no-beans debate every time it appears on shelves, many shoppers are still happy to see it return each fall. The whopping 4-pound vat of chili, which runs $3.49 per pound, does contain beans. It's also topped with a heavy handful of cheddar cheese.

Snapdragon Vietnamese Pho

Nutrition (Per serving, 1 bowl) :

Calories : 230

Fat : 3.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 1550 mg

Carbs : 46 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 13 g

Head back towards the pantry area (again, rice and noodles) to find this microwavable take on Vietnamese pho, made with a rich beef broth and noodles. Fans on Reddit really like it, even if they claim it tastes "nothing like real pho." They also claim it's an easy soup to "jazz up" with leftover steak, veggies, even rotisserie chicken. A box of nine 2.3-ounce bowls costs $11.99 at the warehouse.

CedarLane Italian Sausage Gumbo

Nutrition (Per serving, 1 bowl) :

Calories : 140

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 660 mg

Carbs : 10 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 8 g

This might not be the most "gumbo" gumbo out there, but if you can get past the name, this Italian sausage soup—made with red beans and rice, plus the holy trinity of onions, celery, and green peppers—is a hearty option for chilly temperatures. Find this in the deli fridge section at $13.99 for two 32-ounce containers.