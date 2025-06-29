Independence Day is just around the corner. Whether you are celebrating at the beach or lake, with a backyard barbeque, or a big party with all your friends and neighbors, there is no better time than the present to stock up on all the necessities. Sam’s Club is the perfect place to shop for all your July 4th needs, especially since there are major sales going on at the warehouse. Here are the 11 best Sam’s Club 4th of July deals this week.

Premier Protein 30g High Protein Shake

If you are trying to amp up your protein intake, now is the time to stock up at Sam’s. This pack of 15 is $2 off until June 29, with a limit of five, bringing the price down to $24.64. “As a bariatric (lap band) patient, I have tried several protein shakes, both pre-mixed and powdered. These shakes are the BEST!! They are delicious. The calories are low, as well as the carbs! This shake also taste great. Most importantly, this shake has 30 grams of protein! After drinking one of these, I stay satisfied for 4-5 hours,” one shopper says.

Dyson V8 Origin Extra Cordless Stick Vacuum

Take $100 off the Dyson V8 Origin Extra Cordless Stick Vacuum until July 9, bringing the price down to $299.98. “Best vacuum ever!! I actually enjoy cleaning, it’s so easy to use and works so well,” one shopper writes. “I absolutely love my Dyson and the suction is like no other vacuum! It’s worth the price you pay and will never make the mistake of purchasing another brand over Dyson!”

7 Best Sam’s Club Items With “Locked In Sales Prices” This Month

Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe by De’Longhi

If you are considering investing in a new coffee maker, now is your chance. The Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe by De’Longhi is $40 off until July 9 – just $129.87. “Nespresso Vertuo coffees are the best. They will make you say ‘Starbucks who’? Just kidding…even the Starbucks capsules are AMAZING!” one shopper says. The bundle comes with the coffee and espresso machine, 12 capsule coffee & espresso assortment discovery box, and $20 Nespresso coffee voucher to Nespresso.com.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Sealy Posturepedic Plus Spring Rockbourne Tight Top Ultra Soft Feel Mattress

If you have been thinking about upgrading your mattress, Sam’s is offering a little incentive to the tune of $250 off the Sealy Posturepedic Plus Spring Rockbourne Tight Top Ultra Soft Feel Mattress. Get the high-quality sleeping surface for $1,449.00. “I was constantly having to see a chiropractor prior to purchasing this Sealy mattress. My shoulder and hip were in constant discomfort. Now I can get a good nights sleep. I am 80 years old,” writes a shopper. “Just the right firmness. Soft top, more inner springs than recommended for a king size mattress. Obviously excellent support and comfort. Would recommend to anyone!” says another.

Condiments

Sam’s has lots of great deals on condiments. Get a 3-pack of Heinz Original Tomato Ketchup for

$1.00 off, or $9.98. Alternatively, if you need a variety of condiments, the Heinz Picnic Pack Condiments is $1 off, which includes ketchup, mustard, and relish. Additionally, a large bottle of Hellmann’s Real Mayonnaise is $2.50 off.

Pepsi

Pepsi products are on sale at both Costco and Sam’s Club. Take $1.80 off a 36-pack of Pepsi Cola, bringing the price to $15.68 from $17.48.

Hidden Valley Original Ranch Dressing

Salads are essential for any July 4 bash. There is a reason why Hidden Valley Original Ranch Dressing has never gone out of style: It’s a classic. This money-saving pack is currently $2.50 off until July 7.

Doritos Nacho Cheese Flavored Tortilla Chips

Chips are another essential to stock up on for July 4th. Lots of Frito-Lay options are on sale at Sam’s, including Doritos Nacho Cheese and Cool Ranch Flavored Tortilla Chips. Get $0.50 off the huge bags until July 22nd, bringing the price down to $3.98.

GoVerden Perfectly Ripe Avocado 2 oz. Cups

Avocados have to ripen and then go bad, but these avocado cups are perfect as they are. This 16-pack of GoVerden Perfectly Ripe Avocado 2 oz. cups is currently $1 off, just $7.98. “Best tasting smashed avocado. We always keep these in the fridge. Great price too!” writes one shopper. “Love that this is pretty much pure avocado. Most other brands add a bunch of additives especially jalapeño or other spices. We love this on our tacos or for dipping our grain free tortilla chips in. Please continue carrying this product!” another says.

Member’s Mark 4-Burner Gas Griddle

On the market for a new grill? The Member’s Mark 4-Burner Gas Griddle is $50, and customers claim it is superior to name-brand alternatives for just $199.98. “Great griddle for a lot less than the Blackstone,” one says. They say if it quacks like a duck, it must be a duck. This grill is almost identical to a Blackstone, except it’s a lot more affordable. Sure, there are some things different from a Blackstone. Well, better than a Blackstone. Drip catcher is easily accessible in the front. Foldable shelves become a hard top. Plus, it comes with a separate soft cover,” another agrees. “Even better, grilling is a TON OF FUN. Foods come out juicy, seared and to perfection. My family has said I’ve never grilled better. So far, I’ve grilled burgers, chicken and kabobs. I marinated the chicken, BBQ sauce on the burgers. They’re done to perfection. With a flat top, less chance of burning the sauce/marinade. Two of the wheels lock so it doesn’t roll away. Comes with a match extension in case the electronic igniter doesn’t work. This grill has been engineered for the novice or high end backyard chef. I can’t sing enough praises about it and its performance.”

Members Mark Orange Chicken Tempura

Another fan favorite, Members Mark Orange Chicken Tempura, is currently $2 off until July 3. “Amazing orange chicken better than Chinese restaurant. Way cheaper to have at home and not have to be around people,” one person says. “This orange chicken is phenomenal! The chicken is lightly breaded and crispy and the sauce is fantastic! My husband is allergic to soy and can’t have the sauce so he tosses a few pieces in Buffalo or another sauce and it’s delightful too!” another says.