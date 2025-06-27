Sam’s Club is a great place to shop for everything from name-brand snacks to high-quality steaks. However, you are seriously missing out if you aren’t buying their in-house snacks and apps. Member’s Mark is the Sam’s equivalent to Costco’s Kirkland Signature, and according to shoppers, the products offer unparalleled quality and value. Here are 7 Sam’s Club Snacks shoppers say are better than name brands that you should put in your shopping cart ASAP.

Member’s Mark Pineapple Spears in Coconut Water

Member’s Mark Pineapple Spears in Coconut Water are one of the best-kept secrets in the store. “They’re SO good. I need to get some more today. I’ve got a jar with one lonely spear left,” one person said. “Dump out the coconut water, add to cocktail! Then pour in coconut rum,” another suggested.

Member’s Mark Cookies and Baked Goods

If you make a trip to Sam’s Club, make sure to pick up some sweet Member’s Mark treats from the bakery. “Costco’s bakery items look better, but Sam’s taste better,” one shopper states. “I agree. The cookies are just so much better at Sam’s Club,” another says.

Member’s Mark Variety Pack Potato Chips

Don’t bother paying more for name-brand chips. Member’s Mark Variety Pack Potato Chips, $13.98 for a 42-pack, which come with (12) 1-oz bags of Member’s Mark Classic Flavored Potato Chips, (12) 1-oz bags of Member’s Mark Barbecue Flavored Potato Chips, (6) 1-oz bags of Member’s Mark Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips, (6) 1-oz bags of Member’s Mark Ripple Cheddar & Sour Cream Flavored Chips, and (6) 1-oz bags of Member’s Mark Classic Wavy Potato Chips, are a steal. “We absolutely adore this box of chips. I know, that sounds crazy to say about chips, but this little box is fantastic at a price point that just screams ‘pick me, pick me!’ The flavors are all great, and it really is a combination of some of the best flavors based off competing brands that would not reguarly get in the same box,” one shopper raves.

Member’s Mark Animal Crackers

Get this big jug of Member’s Mark Animal Crackers, 5 pounds of the delicious snack adored by adults and children, for just $8.98. “Delicious! Reminds me of the cookies that used to come in the Happy Meals from McDonald’s in the 80’s,” one person writes. “So yummy- slightly sweet with a good crunch,” adds another.

Member’s Mark Homestyle Chunky Guacamole

Member’s Mark Homestyle Chunky Guacamole comes with three pouches of ready-to-eat guacamole for $6.36. According to Sam’s it is made with “about nine hand-scooped Hass Avocados” and includes onions, tomatoes, jalapeño and serrano peppers with a spice level of medium. “This Guacamole is delish and a quick snack when you need good fat!” writes one shopper. “Best pre-made guacamole I’ve ever purchased,” writes another five-star reviewer.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Member’s Mark Mini Pizza Bagels, Cheese & Pepperoni

Member’s Mark Mini Pizza Bagels, Cheese & Pepperoni comes with 72 mini pizza bagels for $9.98. “Excellent! Taste like Bagel Bites!” writes one shopper. “JUST AS GOOD AS THE BRAND,” adds another. “Better than the others,” a third agrees. “Baked in the toaster oven–perfectly crunchy and melty.”

Member’s Mark Breaded Mozzarella Sticks

Another fun hot snack-slash-app? Member’s Mark Breaded Mozzarella Sticks. A box of frozen cheese sticks, which comes with 72 pieces, is available for $13.98 and can be easily cooked in an air fryer. “Superb restaurant quality cheese sticks,” says one shopper. “Better than brand name,” writes another five-star reviewer. “These mozzarella sticks are delicious. They taste great, we often make them in our air fryer.”