7 Best Sam’s Club Items With “Locked In Sales Prices” This Month

Sam’s Club is giving members a summer to remember, with big savings on a huge number of products, locked in until July 22. “From grilling gear and coolers to pool floats and fresh-cut fruit trays — members can count on consistent value for the season’s must-haves. No surprises. Just confidence,” the warehouse chain says. That’s not all—starting July 23, Sam’s Club will offer even more cool deals with the July Instant Savings Event. So what are the must-have items to stock up on while supplies last? Here are seven of the best Sam’s Club items with locked in prices this month.

Member’s Mark Seasoned Rotisserie Chicken

Member’s Mark Seasoned Rotisserie Chicken ($4.98) is a big fan-favorite item. “Always a yes for lunch or dinner, always hot, fresh and available. A great combination! Many many uses and [the] work is already done for you,” one Sam’s Club member said.

Member’s Mark Peaches and Cream Sundae

The Member’s Mark Peaches and Cream Sundae is locked in at just $1.58. “I am already a fan of the Berry Sundae and Brownie Sundae. The new summer option of Peach Sundae is great. It will be a summer favorite,” one happy shopper said.

Synear Foods Mini Pork and Cabbage Dumpling

Synear Foods Mini Pork and Cabbage Dumplings ($11.56) are a big hit with Sam’s Club members. “Synear Bite Size Dumplings are the best. I have tried these several times and think these are the best dumplings/potstickers that I have ever had,” one shopper raved.

Member’s Mark Fresh Fruit Tray

Take all the work out of hosting with the Member’s Mark Fresh Fruit Tray ($4.44/lb). “Party favorite! Just make sure you buy them and eat same day for freshness,” one shopper advised. “Nice selection of fruit. Very fresh and clean,” another said.

Snickers Ice Cream Bars

Snickers Chocolate Caramel Peanut Butter Ice Cream Bars ($12.36) are the perfect cold treats for summer. Shoppers love the size and value of these ice cream bars. “These are great when I need just a little sweet treat. Not so much that they are overly filling, and hits all the same notes as a regular snickers while cooling me down,” one Sam’s Club member said.

Daisy Brand Sour Cream

Sam’s Club has the Daisy Brand Pure and Natural Sour Cream at just $4.38 for two very convenient squeezy bottles. “We get these for our rotisserie chicken burrito from Sam’s, made fresh. We like these because of storage and control. You can add a little for burritos. Or a lot for Nachos,” one shopper said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

SunChips Garden Salsa Whole Grain Snacks

SunChips Garden Salsa Whole Grain Snacks ($4.48) are another fan-favorite snack for Sam’s Club members. “Love these chips and can’t beat the price for the larger size,” one shopper said. “Wanted to try some chips without all of the dyes and food coloring, and these Sun Chips were a huge hit with my teenagers. Will continue to purchase these chips!” another agreed.