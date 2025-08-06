It’s hard to believe that summer is coming to an end. In just a few days, my Instagram feed will flood with back-to-school photos from friends nationwide. While mine don’t return to the classroom until after Labor Day, I’m already starting to plan my shopping, ordering school supplies, and lunchbox essentials. Sam’s Club to the rescue! The warehouse sells some of the best back-to-school items at unbeatable prices, especially with the fabulous sales. Here are the 7 best Sam’s Club back-to-school items on sale now.

KIND’s Mini Nut Bar Variety Pack

Sam’s has just released its “Instant Savings” deals running through August 17, with so many unbeatable deals. From now until August 17th, KIND’s Mini Nut Bar Variety Pack 23-count is $3 off for $11.48. At 36 cents per bar, KIND Minis are perfect as a snack for school lunches or afternoon activities.

Bentgo Prep Deluxe Bag and Bentgo 60-Piece Meal Prep Container Set

Bentgo Prep Deluxe Bag and Bentgo 60-Piece Meal Prep Container Set comes with everything needed for school lunches and your own. The 60 piece set is $8 off, just $31.98. It comes with a premium, leak-proof bag, which holds up to 5 meals and keeps your food hot or cold for up to 8 hours, and 30 containers with lids.

7 Sam’s Club Instant Savings Deals Ending Soon

Nabisco Sweet Treats Variety Pack

Who doesn’t want a cookie in their packed lunch? This Nabisco Sweet Treats Variety Pack comes with 60 two-cookie packs of OREO, OREO Golden and CHIPS AHOY and is $3 off. “They are great for portion control,” says a shopper. “Perfect for small children, traveling, and those who allow themselves a ‘cheat’ day while on diet.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Bugles, Chex Mix & Gardetto Variety Pack

Another great variety pack to avoid boredom at lunch is this box of Bugles, Chex Mix and Gardettos. It comes with 40 snack packs and is $3 off, just $13.24. These also make a great treat for class parties and afterschool snacks.

GoGo SqueeZ Applesauce Pouches

This variety pack of GoGo SqueeZ Applesauce Pouches comes with 32 pouches of Apple Strawberry, Apple Apple, Gimme Five! and Apple Cinnamon. It is $2 off, or $13.98 until August 17. As they have a longer shelf life, you should stock up.

Back To School Essentials 42-Piece School Supply List Value Pack

This one-and-done Back To School Essentials 42-Piece School Supply List Value Pack from Paper Mate, Sharpie, Elmer’s & Expo makes school supply shopping a breeze. The set, which comes with Sharpie S-Gel pens, Paper Mate ballpoint pens, #2 pencils, and large Pink Pearl pencil eraser, is just $9.98 after $2.50 off. “This was a great value for the money,” writes one member. “I buy it every year for my kids school supply list. So much cheaper than buying all of the items separately,” another adds.

Skylight 15″ WiFi Smart Touchscreen Digital Calendar & Chore Chart

This fall, get a head start on organization with the Skylight 15″ WiFi Smart Touchscreen Digital Calendar & Chore Chart, $30 off and just $239.00. The Chore Chart lets you streamline household tasks and encourage healthy habits, while color coding helps you create categories to organize events by person or by category. It also comes with a one-year free subscription. “Love love love can’t say it enough we LOVE this calendar!! I pay the subscription each month of $8 and it helps with meal planning and keeping all of us on track. Al my kids teams use different apps for their games and practices. I am able to upload the link to their app and everything automatically updates right to the calendar. No more using 15 different apps and we love the photos as well,” writes a shopper.