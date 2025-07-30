7 Sam’s Club Instant Savings Deals Ending Soon

Summer is heating up, and it’s a great time to save at your local Sam’s Club. The warehouse just released its “Instant Savings” deals running through August 17, with endless offers to take advantage of. Whether shopping for delicious food and drinks or back-to-school supplies, you can save lots of money over the next few weeks if you know what to buy. Here are 7 Sam’s Club Instant Savings deals until August 17.

Back To School Essentials 42-Piece School Supply List Value Pack

Shoppers love this one-and-done Back To School Essentials 42-Piece School Supply List Value Pack from Paper Mate, Sharpie, Elmer’s & Expo. The set, which comes with a Sharpie S-Gel pens, Paper Mate ballpoint pens, #2 pencils, and large Pink Pearl pencil eraser, is just $9.98 after $2.50 off. “This was a great value for the money,” writes one member. “I buy it every year for my kids school supply list. So much cheaper than buying all of the items separately,” another adds.

Skylight 15″ WiFi Smart Touchscreen Digital Calendar & Chore Chart

If you want to get a head start on organization this fall, order the Skylight 15″ WiFi Smart Touchscreen Digital Calendar & Chore Chart, $30 off and just $239.00. The Chore Chart lets you streamline household tasks and encourage healthy habits, while color coding helps you create categories to organize events by person or by category. It also comes with a one-year free subscription. “Love love love can’t say it enough we LOVE this calendar!! I pay the subscription each month of $8 and it helps with meal planning and keeping all of us on track. Al my kids teams use different apps for their games and practices. I am able to upload the link to their app and everything automatically updates right to the calendar. No more using 15 different apps and we love the photos as well,” writes a shopper.

Nabisco Sweet Treats Variety Pack

Looking for some cookie goodness? This Nabisco Sweet Treats Variety Pack comes with 60 two-cookie packs of OREO, OREO Golden and CHIPS AHOY and is $3 off. “They are great for portion control,” says a shopper. “Perfect for small children, traveling, and those who allow themselves a ‘cheat’ day while on diet.”

Tide Liquid Laundry Detergent, Original

Now is the time to stock up on laundry supplies. Tide Liquid Laundry Detergent, Original, enough for 152 loads (170 fl. oz.) is $5 off, or $19.98. “Bought Tide here for one reason- – the price. Great quality product at good value,” one shopper says. “We always buy in bulk and this is the perfect size.”

Tyson Crispy Chicken Breast Strips

Tyson Crispy Chicken Breast Strips are one of the most highly rated chicken tenders at the grocery store. Get the 3.5-pound bag for $3 off, or $11.98. Tyson Crispy Chicken Breast Strips, Frozen, 3.5 lbs. are a delicious addition to any meal. According to shoppers, they are a great fast food dupe. “I absolutely love Popeyes chicken sandwiches, but they are so expensive. I use these chicken breast strips in the air fryer along with brioche buns, dill, pickle slices, lettuce, tomato, and mayo to make my own Popeyes chicken sandwiches and I love them. So do the guests I make them for,” one person writes.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Bobo’s PB&J Oat Snacks

Bobo’s PB&J Oat Snacks, Variety Pack, comes with 18 packages of grape and strawberry sandwiches, and is currently $4 off, just $10.98. “Absolutely delicious. I always thought gluten free was pointless and made the dessert less desirable. Boy was I wrong. These snacks are significant! Great healthy snack. I love them and my kids adore them. Love the simple ingredients,” writes a shopper.

Kraft Original Macaroni and Cheese Dinner

This 18-pack of Kraft Original Macaroni and Cheese Dinner is always good to have on hand, especially now that it is $3 off, $11.96. It”s a “great value” shoppers confirm. “Have a family of eight every month I buy one of these. It lasts the entire month for the few times that I do make mac & cheese and I save money buying this in bulk.”