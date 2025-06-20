Are you making your first shopping trip to Sam’s Club? Or, are you a longtime member, and just curious what other people are buying? We scored social media and Reddit feeds to learn about all the must-buys at the warehouse you might not know about – some of which shoppers swear are better than the competition at Costco. Here are 7 Sam’s Club products that shoppers call the best-kept secrets.

Wright’s Applewood Smoked Thick Cut Bacon

Shoppers are big fans of Sam’s bacon selection. “Sams has the greatest bacon of all time, Wright’s Applewood Smoked Thick Cut in a 4lb pack. My personal Sams has been sold out for weeks tho,” one shopper writes. Other maintain that the pork alternative is just as good. “Their thick turkey bacon and turkey pastrami are also honorable mentions,” adds another.

Cold Cuts

Also in the deli department, shoppers swear by the cold cuts. “I have purchased deli meat at both stores and always get grossed out by the consistency of Costco brand cold cuts. But I regularly buy Sam’s Members Mark cold cuts (pretty much all of them). They last a long time too. Whenever we go on a trip or have guests at lunchtime, I always stock up and make subs (with their bakery bread… love their ciabatta rolls),” one person says. “Yup, the honey ham and black forest ham are my favorites. Muenster cheese too,” says another.

Cookies and Baked Goods

If you make a trip to Sam’s Club, make sure to pick up some items from the bakery. “Costco’s bakery items look better, but Sam’s taste better,” one shopper states. “I agree. The cookies are just so much better at Sam’s Club,” another says.

Member’s Mark Spicy Chicken Breast Fillets

Over in the freezer section, grab a bag of Member’s Mark Spicy Chicken Breast Fillets, which shoppers maintain are finger-licking good. “I really like the Member’s Mark Spicy Chicken Breast Fillets (3 lbs.) Throw ’em in a bun with some mayo and pickles and you’ve got yourself a fantastic chicken sandwich. *Cook in the oven for best results,” one suggests. “Literally my favorite dinner (without pickles though!). I use light mayo and some chipotle aioli! So good!” another confirms.

Rotisserie Chicken

While Costco is famous for having the biggest rotisserie chickens, Sam’s shoppers maintain that the warehouse’s alternative is the tastiest. “I think the Costco birds are a hair bigger than Sams but the seasoning alone of Sams Club rotisserie chicken makes up for any shortcomings. I didn’t realize how tasty rotisserie chicken could be,” one says. “I just left sams club and got the rotisserie chicken. They definitely season it, it was so damn good,” says a third.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Member’s Mark Toilet Paper

Several people recommend Member’s Mark Toilet Paper, maintaining that it is much better than Costco’s. “Just take the Kirkland back and get a refund. Your private parts will thank you. Also, MM paper towels are better than Kirkland,” one says. “This x100. We just got Kirkland recently and it’s awful,” another writes.

Fruits and Vegetables

Several people swear by the produce at Sam’s Club. “They have pretty good fruits and vegetables and I feel like Sam’s Club produce last longer than Costco’s. The grapes at Sam’s are fantastic! Huge, sweet, and lasts 2 weeks,” writes one.