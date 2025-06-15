School is getting out for summer, and deals are heating up at Sam’s Club. From condiments and seasonings for your next barbecue to snacks and treats perfect for summer camp lunches (and even the coolest Ninja cooler), the warehouse has marked down prices on some of its most popular products. Here are the 11 best Sam’s Club items on sale right now.

Hellmann’s Real Mayonnaise

Get a three-pack of Hellmann’s Real Mayonnaise, 25 oz., for $3 off, $11.88 until July 31. Each squeeze bottle comes with clean-lock caps. “I’m from the North and grew up on Hellmann’s. I love the saltiness flavor and creaminess it gives food. You can use this mayonnaise on so much from sandwiches, potato salad, and egg salad to even baking with it! So many uses to give your food a delicious flavor, and it’s reasonably priced! I’m a mayonnaise girly, and this is one of my top favorites!” one shopper commented.

General Mills Cereal, Variety Pack

Does everyone in your home like a different cereal? How genius is this General Mills Cereal, Variety Pack, $1 off until June 19? It includes one bag each of Lucky Charms, Cookie Crisp, and Trix. Shoppers love the variety. “Nice to have a choice,” one reviewer writes. “Like the 3 in one,” agrees another.

Tyson Breaded Chicken Nuggets

Looking for a delicious, quick protein? A 5-pound bag of frozen Tyson Breaded Chicken Nuggets is on sale at Sam’s, $2 off until June 30. Each serving boasts 13 grams of protein and is made with white meat chicken. :I tried these once during an in store demonstration and they were GREAT! I don’t buy any other kinds of nuggets now. You bake them at 425 for 10 – 15 mins turning them once and they bake up so juicy and “fluffy”. They don’t taste terribly processed to me although they aren’t as natural chicken like as the uncooked breaded strips. For a quick lunch or chicken dinner they are GREAT! We have made them into chicken Caesar salad, general tso’s and garlic chicken too just by adding sauce to them once they are cooked,” writes a happy shopper.

Sensible Portions Garden Veggie Straw

If you are on the hunt for a healthier snack, this variety pack of Sensible Portions Garden Veggie Straws is a steal right now, $2 off until June 30. It comes with 30 bags of three flavors, Sea Salt, Cheddar Cheese, Zesty Ranch, great for eating on-the-go. “Healthy and great size for snacking,” writes one shopper. “Healthy choice for the kiddo’s. They love them and I feel better because at least there is SOME nutritional value. Would recommend!” adds another.

Ninja FrostVault™ 45 Qt Wheeled Cooler with Dry Zone

If you are still on the hunt for the perfect Father's Day gift, buy dad the Ninja FrostVault™ 45 Qt Wheeled Cooler with Dry Zone, which has so many great features, like an integrated fridge-temp dry storage drawer and puncture-resistant all-terrain wheels. It also includes a 4.8-lb ice pack, a cooler divider insert, and a cutting board. Get it for $40 off until June 15.

Kinder’s Prime Steak with Black Garlic and Truffle Seasoning

Kinder’s Prime Steak with Black Garlic and Truffle Seasoning is my go-to steak seasoning. It transforms meat into truffle goodness and right now get it for $1 off until July 7, $5.98. “The umami of truffle went well with lamb & creamer potatoes,” writes one shopper. “Wonderful tasting seasoning thats great on beef and good on other meats as well. We try to keep it stocked in our pantry. Highly recommended,” adds another.

Chobani Protein Drinks

Chobani protein drinks are a must-buy this week. Each of these fruity, yogurt drinks has 20 grams of protein and zero added sugar. The variety pack comes with four Strawberries & Cream and four Mixed Berry Vanilla flavors, which both taste like a drink version of the brand’s delicious yogurt. Get the pack for $1 off, now $13.98, the new lower price. “Great taste no chalky leftover,” writes one shopper. “I was really surprised at how good this is. I’m used to protein drinks tasting like protein powder. This was a lovely surprise. I wish it had a TAD more protein, but it’ll do,” adds another.

Nissin Chow Mein Club Pack

Nissin Chow Mein Club Pack comes with eight 4-ounce trays of noodles, perfect for eating alone or customizing with your choice of veggies and protein. Right now, get it for $1.50 off. “I’ve been eating these for years on lazy days. I add a variety, or all, shredded cabbage, frozen mixed vegetables, scallions, diced leftover chicken. I pour boiling water in and let sit 2 minutes. then I add sauce, stir, and nuke another 1 1/2 minutes. Comes out perfect every time, with on boiling over, and a bit healthier,” writes one shopper.

Fruit Roll-Ups

Fruit Roll-Ups are a great summer treat, perfect for throwing in a kid’s camp lunch. This 72-roll box of Fruit Roll-Ups, including Strawberry Blast and Tropical Tie-Dye, is on sale for $13.98 after a $2 off Instant Savings until June 29. “My kids love these and the small boxes are a waste of money, love that I can get these in these large packages,” writes one shopper.

Tyson Grilled Chicken Tenders

The grilled version of Tyson tenders is $2 off. These fully cooked tenders will come in handy for days I don’t have fresh chicken on hand but need a source of lean protein. They are great on their own, dipped in your favorite sauce, and also perfect for adding to a salad or pasta dish. I will cook them in the air fryer. Get the huge 3-pound bag for $14.98, less than $5 per pound, until June 16. “I heat them to slice and put in salad, make chicken tacos or just heat and eat with ranch dip on the side. I hope they end up making this an always available item,” writes one shopper.

Wonderful Pistachios

Wonderful Pistachios are a great snack. The Lightly Salted version is on “Instant Savings” sale right now at Sam’s. Get the 24 ounce bag of shelled nuts with light salt for an additional $2 off, bringing the price down to $13.98. “Cant get this bargain anywhere else. Worth every penny and delicious,” writes one shopper.