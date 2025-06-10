Sam’s Club Just Launched a New Food Court Treat

Sam’s Club just dropped a perfect new treat lucky members will be thrilled about—the Member’s Mark Peaches & Cream Sundae, available now at all Sam’s Club Cafés for just $1.58. The sundae was actually inspired by Sam’s Club members themselves, who picked this dessert on social media, highlighting the attention the warehouse chain pays to what shoppers want.

The new sundae is made with Sam’s Club’s private label Member’s Mark products: Member’s Mark Honey Almond Granola, Member’s Mark Peach Cup, and Member’s Mark Caramel Dip from the bakery. “Creamy vanilla frozen yogurt with a swirl of caramel topped with sweet, juicy peach topping and granola… it’s the perfect blend of fresh and indulgent,” Sam’s Club said on a Facebook post. “This is so yummy,” one commenter said. “It’s calling my name!” said another. Sam’s Club members have been hunting the sundaes down in food courts based on rumors of the delectable dessert—and now they’re officially here, but there’s a catch. The limited edition dessert is only available during the month of June, so hurry if you want to try it for yourself.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

That’s not all Sam’s Club has been doing to shake up the food court—the chain is now offering Member’s Mark Hot Baked Pizza delivered straight to your door for just $8.98. And with express delivery, members can get hot, fresh pizza in as little as three hours. “When we talk about innovation, it’s not just about what’s new — it’s about what makes life easier for our members,” said Kurt Hess, Group Director, Operations and Implementation at Sam’s Club. “Pizza delivery is a perfect example: it brings together value, convenience and one of our most-loved Café items in a way that fits how people shop today.”

Sam’s Club is leaning hard into using technology to help make the shopping experience more streamlined for customers, most notably with its Scan & Go option which many members call an absolute game-changer in how they shop. “Really easy to use. You point, aim and it scans the item for you. There is a dedicated lane by the cashiers where those who used scan and go can exit. The app has a bar code you use to show the person at the exit, who scans your barcode then scans a few items in your cart to make sure they are legit. Done,” one shopper said.

Sam’s Club also offers curbside pickup for customers in a hurry. “We started using the ability to assemble an order at home, schedule a pickup and pull in where a Sam’s Club employee brings it out and loads it into the car. Was nice during covid and now we enjoy not wasting a couple of hours pushing a buggy through a warehouse,” another member shared.