7 Sam’s Club-Branded Groceries “Way Better Than Name-Brand”

Sam’s Club is a great place to shop for everything from big screen TVs to rotisserie chicken. Costco shoppers are obsessed with Kirkland Signature, but Sam’s shoppers can’t get enough of Member’s Mark, the store’s in-house brand. “Members mark anything is better than any brand name. I wish they had everything members mark. Would make life so much easier,” writes a shopper on Reddit. What items should you buy? According to shoppers, here are 7 Sam’s Club-branded groceries that are way better than name-brand.

Member’s Mark Laundry Detergent

Member’s Mark laundry detergent is very similar to Tide. “I’ll be honest I can’t tell the difference lol. I use the orange jug of members mark because it’s cheaper. It smells nice. That’s all I can tell you. Whether it cleans better I’m not sure. I’d give it a shot,” one Redditor says.

Member’s Mark Mini Pizza Bagels

Member’s Mark Mini Pizza Bagels, Cheese & Pepperoni, which comes with 72 mini pizza bagels for $9.98, is a cheaper version of Bagel Bites. Shoppers approve. “Excellent! Taste like Bagel Bites!” writes one shopper. “JUST AS GOOD AS THE BRAND,” adds another. “Better than the others,” a third agrees. “Baked in the toaster oven–perfectly crunchy and melty.”

Member’s Mark Flour

The flour is also a must-buy for saving money. “Members mark flour. Just as good as other brands and way cheaper. Especially if you buy king Arthur. 25lbs all purpose for 9 bucks,” one says. “Definitely a good deal. I must say – King Arthur is not bleached or enriched so it is certainly a different product nutritionally. But Sam’s does sell 10lb King Arthur bread flour which I certainly took advantage of that deal,” another adds.

Member’s Mark Toilet Paper and Paper Towels

Member’s Mark paper products, including the toilet paper and paper towels, are as good as Costco and other name brands. “My husband, a Costco loyalist in almost everything, thinks Sam’s has the superior toilet paper,” one writes. “I’m a member of the Kirkland superiority club for most things as well, Member’s Mark ultra premium TP absolutely has Costco beat by a mile,” agrees another. “YES!!! This is my #1 at Sam’s. I tell so many people they have the best TP. I’ve tried so many living with my parents and on my own and nothing compares to Sam’s,” a third agrees.

Member’s Mark Double Smoked Bacon

According to shoppers, the Member’s Mark Double Smoked Bacon is another best-kept secret. “I just tried it yesterday for the first time, had always bought the Wright bacon. The MM bacon is really good, very meaty,” one wrote. Sam’s also sells their house brand of precooked bacon and a thinner bacon strip as well.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Member’s Mark Cauliflower Cheese Pizza

Member’s Mark Cauliflower Cheese Pizza is better than any name-brand alternative. “MM frozen cauliflower cheese pizza; I buy multiple boxes a week for easy lunches!” one person said. “Yes! My family loves these even though none of us are gluten free or have any reason to need the cauliflower crust. I use a cheap pizza stone on my gas grill, get it as hot as the grill will go, and put one of these straight from the freezer to the grill for 4-5 minutes and it gives a perfect texture!” another added.

Member’s Mark Variety Pack Potato Chips

Member’s Mark Variety Pack Potato Chips, $13.98 for a 42-pack, are just as good as Lay’s. The box comes with (12) 1-oz bags of Member’s Mark Classic Flavored Potato Chips, (12) 1-oz bags of Member’s Mark Barbecue Flavored Potato Chips, (6) 1-oz bags of Member’s Mark Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips, (6) 1-oz bags of Member’s Mark Ripple Cheddar & Sour Cream Flavored Chips, and (6) 1-oz bags of Member’s Mark Classic Wavy Potato Chips, are a steal. “We absolutely adore this box of chips. I know, that sounds crazy to say about chips, but this little box is fantastic at a price point that just screams ‘pick me, pick me!’ The flavors are all great, and it really is a combination of some of the best flavors based off competing brands that would not reguarly get in the same box,” one shopper raves.