7 Best New Sam’s Club Groceries Hitting Shelves This Week

Sam’s Club is fully leaning into the fall and winter with a selection of new items shoppers are raving about. This is the season for comfort and coziness, and the warehouse chain has some great products for members to grab. Whether you need some delicious soup that offers real value for money or freezer-staples to keep on hand, these items are sure to please. Here are seven of the best new and returning Sam’s Club items hitting shelves and online this week.

Members Mark Creamy Chicken and Wild Rice Soup

Members Mark Creamy Chicken and Wild Rice Soup ($9.98 for two 24 oz containers) is the perfect cold-weather comfort food. “Absolutely delicious and a flavorful soup we had one container for dinner for the 2 of us which was enough and saved the other for later in the week. Good value and will buy again if available was out of stock last week when we went,” one shopper said.

Member’s Mark Bacon Cheddar Smoked Sausage

The new Member’s Mark Bacon Cheddar Smoked Sausage ($15.68) is delicious, customers say. “Such a delicious burst of juices in your mouth that screams BACON and CHEDDAR!! You will not want to buy any other type of smoked sausage!!” one happy shopper raved.

FujiSan California Crunch Roll

Sushi-lovers will appreciate the Member’s Mark by FujiSan California Crunch Roll ($8.37) which is back on shelves. “I don’t claim to be a sushi expert, but this is yummy,” one Sam’s Club member said. “These are so good,” another agreed.

Parmesan Encrusted Tilapia

Member’s Mark Farm Raised Skinless and Boneless Parmesan Encrusted Tilapia ($15.46) are new and perfect for keeping in the freezer for a quick and easy meal. “These premium tilapia fillets are flash-frozen shortly after harvest to preserve their freshness and are coated in a satisfyingly crunchy Parmesan crust. Perfectly prepared for baking, these fillets are ready to deliver a delightful dining experience with minimal effort and 14g of protein per serving,” the chain says.

Member’s Mark Boneless Uncured Carver Ham

Member’s Mark Boneless Uncured Carver Ham ($22.96) is a savory seasonal treat. “Great value, super flavor and almost no waste. Entire family loved it,” one shopper shared. “Our grandkids love ham. We find this deeelish😋,” another agreed.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Bone-In Oven Roasted Chicken Wings

Another great option to keep in the freezer, the Member’s Mark Bone-In Oven Roasted Chicken Wings ($19.98) are tasty and versatile. “LOVE the oven roasted wings cooked in our air fryer. A wonderful, quick meal to fix when you haven’t planned dinner. They are quick to cook and taste great! Both flats and drums are included in the bag. They are a good snack anytime!!” one Sam’s Club member said.

Member’s Mark Autumn Squash Soup

Member’s Mark Autumn Squash Soup ($9.86 for two 32 oz packs) is not only delicious but fantastic value for money. “Great soup I hope they make pumpkin. I tried this for the first time and it was better than I expected,” one shopper commented. “Tastes just like how my grandma made it,” another said.