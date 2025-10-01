7 Best Sam’s Club Items With Deep Discounts This Week

Planning a shopping trip to Sam’s Club? There are so many great deals to take advantage of this week with instant savings. From seasonal food and drinks to better-than-fast-food chicken chunks and sauces, your family will be delighted when you throw these items in your cart. Here are 7 Sam’s Club instant savings you can grab this week.

Alani Nu Energy Witch’s Brew

Alani Nu Energy Witch’s Brew is $6 off, just $16.58 from $22.58. “I purchased five which was the max quantity I could buy I stocked up for the next year honestly and do not regret it at all this is my favorite flavor if you have not tried you are missing out and good price I would say cheapest you will ever find them,” one shopper says. “Surprised that these are at Sam’s Club and are a great drink to get a pick me up. Alani is already popular and this flavor knocks it out of the park! I enjoyed this so much I bought 2. This is a limited run for the season and may or may not come back I suggest you try it now versus wait,” adds another.

Member’s Mark Southern Style Chicken Bites

You can have Chick-fil-A night at home with Member’s Mark Southern Style Chicken Bites, Frozen, 3 lbs., now $13.97 from $16.98. “Just like Chick Fil A,” writes a shopper. “These are so delicious and they taste just like Chick Fil A. This is my go to meal. I just pop them in the air fryer and I’m done. My whole family loves them. They are very big pieces.” Another agrees they are “Chic-fil-a knock-off chicken bites!” in another review. “If you’re looking for an at-home chic-fil-a substitute…this is it! The kids absolutely love these! I think it’s the hint of pickle that sets it apart!”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Celsius Live Fit Sparkling Vibe Variety Pack

Celsius Live Fit Sparkling Vibe Variety Pack 12 fl. oz., 18 pack, is now just $17.98, from $23.98.

“I have been using Celsius as a low calorie option while on a weight loss plan. I like the taste as well as the fact that it supplies extra supplements to boost my metabolism and increase my energy while having minimal caloric intake. It has been a part of my very successful and healthy weight loss journey,” writes a shopper.

Premier Protein 30g High Protein Shake, Pumpkin Spice

Trying to amp up your protein intake? Premier Protein 30g High Protein Shake, Pumpkin Spice 11 fl. oz., 15 pack, is $5 off, now just $21.64. “Like drinking pumpkin pie,” writes a shopper. “This premier protein flavor might just be my favorite! I Love that I can get it in the case at Sam’s. And this month it’s on sale, so I am stocking up! It’s delicious!!!”

Chick-fil-A Original Dipping Sauce

Chick-fil-A Original Dipping Sauce and the Sam’s nuggets will complete your dinner, currently $1.50 off. “Love this Awesome Sauce on Everything!” writes a shopper. “Taste exactly like the Chick-fil-A Restaurant! Can’t get enough of this Awesome Sauce. Best Price in town. Excellent on Hot Dogs, Chicken Tenders, Chicken Sandwich, Fries, Pan-Fried Diced Potatoes and Steamed Broccoli –Just let your Imagination Go Wild!”

HERSHEY’S Variety Pack

HERSHEY’S Variety Pack, Milk Chocolate Candy, 30 pk. Is now $23.98 after $4 off. It comes with Hershey’s, Kit Kat, and Reese’s bars. “I get these for our family famous candy drawer because you can’t seem to find the Hershey’s product in Sams Club anymore, always out of stock now or not even listed. Pricey alternative,” writes a shopper. “Kids love receiving the full size can’t bars just like we did when we were kids. I love when they get excited to see them, they are also a great bargain,” adds another.

Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili Tortilla Chips

Many chips are on sale, including Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili Tortilla Chips, 18.375 oz., $0.50 off. They are “Addictively Delicious!” per shoppers. “I really love this Sweet Chili Doritos blend! They’re packed with flavor — slightly sweet, not too spicy, and absolutely delicious. I enjoy them in so many ways: with a bowl of chili, paired with some cheddar cheese, or even dipped in salsa. They have just the right balance of heat and sweetness, making them a perfect snack or side. If you haven’t tried them yet, I definitely recommend giving them a shot!” recommends one.