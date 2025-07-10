7 Sam’s Club “Super Savings” Items Ending This Week

The current batch of Sam’s Club Super Savings items is here, but not for long. This week’s sensational markdowns can be taken advantage of until July 13th only. They include your favorite name-brand chips, a luxury coffee and espresso maker, and even gift cards to your favorite chain restaurant. Here are 7 Sam’s Club “Super Savings” items to buy this week, before prices go back up.

Lay’s Mix Variety Pack Potato Chips

This box is filled with 30 bags of Lay’s Potato Chips and is a total steal. Right now, it is just $13.88 after $4.60 off. It comes with Lay’s Classic Potato Chips, Lay’s Barbecue Flavored Potato Chips, Lay’s Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips, Lay’s Salt & Vinegar Flavored Potato Chips, and Lay’s Wavy Original Potato Chips. Shoppers call it a good value. “large size, good mix of chips,” writes one. “So we don’t eat chips very often so this box works perfectly, when you want a few chips, that’s what you get and they don’t get stale !!” another adds.

Glad ForceFlex 13-Gallon Kitchen Trash Bags

Stock your pantry with trash bags while they are on sale. This box of 160 Glad ForceFlex 13-Gallon Kitchen Trash Bags, Gain Original Scent + Febreze, is $16.98 after $3 off. “These bags work well and scent not overbearing. Have purchased other garbage bags where have to sometimes wipe leaking from bottom of trash can or from floor upon taking out to scavenger bin, barely ever the case with these. Pretty effective household garbage bags,” one shopper says.

Applebee’s Gift Card

Plan a night out at Applebee’s with this unbelievable deal. Get $50 Email Delivery Gift Card for $10 off, just $39.98. “Ordered in app 3 hours before i went to eat, was issued & was used same day without problems. What else can you say? Wish they could be used at the table digital pay tablet but its a minor inconvenience. Will repeat purchase,” one shopper said.

Jura E6 Black Automatic Coffee Center

I have a Jura espresso machine, and can attest that it is of such great quality. Right now, Sam’s Jura E6 Black Automatic Coffee Center, which includes 11 brewing options, is $1,099.00 after $300 off. It automatically grinds and brews with the touch of a button and offers 11 customizable specialty coffee drinks.

Member’s Mark Mixed Berry Oat Bites

Member’s Mark Mixed Berry Oat Bites have become a quick favorite of Sam’s Club shoppers. Right now, the box of 18 is $3 off, just $7.87. They are “fabulous,” exclaims one shopper. “Wow! I am so impressed by these. Better than Bobo’s and my picky toddler loves these! Absolutely delicious, will be keeping these stocked at my house! Will be recommending to all my friends and family!” Another agrees. “These are so much softer and cheaper than Bobo’s and are comparable nutrition wise. Very good!” they wrote.

Catalina Crunch Cinnamon Toast Cereal

I was surprised to learn that Sam’s Club sells Catalina Crunch Cinnamon Toast Cereal, a plant-based, protein-packed cereal that can be eaten with milk or sprinkled on yogurt or ice cream. It’s so much cheaper at Sam’s than anywhere else, $7.98 after $4 off. “Best cereal ever! Good for you, no sugar and 11 grams of protein, 9 grams of fiber!! When has that ever been in cereal?? We are hooked!” one shopper wrote.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Mountain Dew Original Mini Cans

It’s the summer of Mountain Dew, with so many fun new flavors. Get 30 cans of Mountain Dew Original Mini Cans for $12.38, $3.10 off. They come in handy for parties or situations where you don’t feel like drinking a huge can of soda.