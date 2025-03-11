12 Limited-Time Sam's Club Items You Won't Want To Miss in March

Sam's Club is a one-stop shopping destination for its members. The Walmart-owned warehouse chain supplies all of your weekly grocery needs, from fresh produce to frozen food favorites. Not only are all of the tried-and-true staples in stock, but Sam's Club also carries an assortment of limited-time seasonal items.

This latest roundup of limited-time Sam's Club products includes numerous spring finds, including Easter candy. With the final days of winter melting away, it's time to stock up on those pastel-colored sweets and bunny-shaped chocolates, and Sam's Club is officially stocked up. Limited-time finds also include pantry must-haves to add to your weekly rotation of snacks. Make sure to grab the following limited-time grocery items this month before they're gone.

Post Malone & OREO Double Stuf Cookies Variety Pack

Nutrition (Per 1 pack Post Malone OREOs) :

Calories : 140

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 95 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : <1 g

Singer Post Malone collaborated with OREO to create his own line of the iconic cookie sandwich. Featuring a Swirled Salted Caramel and Shortbread Flavor Creme, this new OREO flavor is offered in the Post Malone & OREO Double Stuf Cookies Variety Pack. The pack contains 15 Post Malone and 25 Double Stuf two-packs and is available at Sam's Club for a limited time for $14.72.

Member's Mark Spring Fruit Snacks

Nutrition (Per 1 pouch) :

Calories : 70

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 15 mg

Carbs : 17 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 1 g

Just in time for warmer temperatures, Sam's Club members can pick up a 100-pack of Member's Mark Spring Fruit Snacks. The package contains Cherry, Strawberry, Raspberry, Orange, and Blueberry fruit snacks in spring-inspired shapes like rabbits and butterflies. Sam's Club members can pick up a package now for $10.78.

CADBURY MINI EGGS Milk Chocolate Easter Candy

Nutrition (Per 9 pieces) :

Calories : 160

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 20 mg

Carbs : 23 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 22 g)

Protein : 2 g

Easter brings with it numerous iconic snacks and candies, including Cadbury chocolates. For a limited time, Sam's Club members can stock up on Cadbury Mini Eggs Milk Chocolate Easter Candy in an array of pastel colors, which is perfect for serving guests before or after Easter brunch. The 42-ounce bag of chocolate eggs is available at Sam's Club for $16.48.

Peeps Easter Essentials Variety Pack Candy

Nutrition (Per 4 Chicks) :

Calories : 110

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 28 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 25 g)

Protein : 0 g

Few sweet treats are as divisive as Peeps, but there's no denying their status as one of the most recognizable Easter snacks. Fans of the treat can pick up a Peeps Easter Essentials Variety Pack Candy at Sam's Club for $13.76. Each pack includes 15 Yellow and Lavender Marshmallow Chicks, 12 Pink and Blue Marshmallow Bunnies, five Cotton Candy Flavored Marshmallow Chicks, and five Party Cake Flavored Marshmallow Chicks.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Bluey Cereal

Nutrition (Per 1 ½ cup without milk) :

Calories : 150

Fat : 1 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 180 mg

Carbs : 34 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 3 g

Parents of Bluey fans will want to take note of this next limited-time Sam's Club offer. The kids can look forward to waking up early every morning for Bluey Cereal, which comes with blue cereal pieces inspired by Bluey's signature fur. The 31-ounce box of cereal currently retails at Sam's Club for $6.98.

Member's Mark Original Grassfed Beef Snack Sticks

Nutrition (Per 1 Stick) :

Calories : 90

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 350 mg

Carbs : 1 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 9 g

The Member's Mark Original Grassfed Beef Snack Sticks pack 9 grams of protein into each serving, making them a great way to incorporate the nutrient into your daily routine. Throw it in your lunch box or snack on one at home; thanks to the individual wrapping, they're an ultra-convenient snack. A 12-pack of the beef sticks is available at Sam's Club for $11.98.

Special K Protein Bars, Strawberry

Nutrition (Per 1 Bar) :

Calories : 180

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 170 mg

Carbs : 21 g (Fiber: 9 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 12 g

The sweetness of your favorite bowl of Special K cereal is now available in a convenient, handheld form as Special K Protein Bars. They're perfect for those mornings when you're running out of time to sit at the kitchen counter and instead need to enjoy breakfast on the go. The bars are available at Sam's Club in a strawberry flavor for $13.98. Each box includes 18 bars for easy snacking throughout the week.

Skinny Pop Avocado Lime Popcorn

Nutrition (Per 3 cups) :

Calories : 150

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 190 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 2 g

The popular Skinny Pop has a lineup of flavors, and now, shoppers can try the latest variety, Avocado Lime, at Sam's Club for a limited time. According to the product page, this new flavor combines the "creamy rich flavor of avocado with a hint of zesty lime." The Avocado Lime Skinny Pop is available in a 14-ounce bag for $6.58.

Member's Mark White Chocolate Cookie Crunch Bark

Nutrition (Per ¼ cups) :

Calories : 140

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 90 mg

Carbs : 18 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 14 g)

Protein : 2 g

The Member's Mark White Chocolate Cookie Crunch Bark offers that beloved salt-and-sweet combo in the form of "white chocolate bark with crunchy dark chocolate cookie pieces" and "salty pretzels, all finished with a rich chocolate drizzle." Sam's Club members can pick up a 20-ounce bag for $9.98 for a limited time.

Russell Stover Easter Bunny Solid Milk Chocolate Candy Rabbits

Nutrition (Per ⅙ piece) :

Calories : 170

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 20 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 18 g)

Protein : 2 g

Your Easter basket is not complete until a chocolate bunny finds its way in, and it doesn't get more classic than the Russell Stover Easter Bunny Solid Milk Chocolate Candy Rabbits. For a limited time, Sam's Club members can pick up a two-pack of the solid milk chocolate bunnies for $8.48.

Nutty & Fruity Chili Tamarind Mango

Nutrition (Per 1 ounce) :

Calories : 100

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 140 mg

Carbs : 24 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 18 g)

Protein : 0 g

To add a dash of spice to your lunch or afternoon snack, pick up a package of Chili Tamarind Mangoes from Sam's Club. That's right, tamarind fans, there's a snack for you at Sam's Club. The 28-ounce bag retails at your local Sam's Club warehouse for $8.98 for a limited time. The product page describes them as "spicy, sweet, and tangy," offering a variety of flavors in one bite.

VitaCup Mushroom Focus Coffee

Nutrition (Per 2 Tbsp) :

Calories : 5

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 45 mg

Carbs : < 1 g (Fiber: < 1 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : <1 g

More grocery products are infused with mushrooms, thanks to the growing interest in the fungi's nutrients. At Sam's Club, members can pick up a one-pound bag of VitaCup Mushroom Focus Coffee for $19.98. The ground coffee is made with 100% Arabica beans and contains Lion's Mane and Chaga mushrooms as well as essential vitamins for "enhanced focus and cognitive support."

