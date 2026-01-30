5 Major Changes You’ll See at Sam’s Club Next Month

From cleaner Member’s Mark ingredients to new stores and oral GLP-1 meds, here’s what’s next.

Sam’s Club is rolling out several changes that will benefit members of the mega warehouse chain. From completely overhauling ingredients in Member’s Mark food and drinks to new locations, the Walmart-owned chain is going from strength to strength. “Because you asked for simpler ingredient lists, we made it our mission to translate those expectations into a new standard of integrity for the Member’s Mark brand. We did it because quality at Sam’s Club means more than just a great price,” the company says. Here are five major changes coming to Sam’s Club soon.

Members Mark Clean Ingredients

All Members Mark products are now free of 40 unwanted ingredients and certified synthetic colors without compromising on taste or disruptive value, says Sam’s Club Chief Merchant Julie Barber. “When members started telling us they wanted products they could feel better about serving their families – products with simpler formulations and fewer artificial ingredients – we listened,” Barber says. “And in 2022, we set out to change the way we approach our Member’s Mark™ food and beverage products. The goal was ambitious. We decided to remove over 40 ingredients, including certified synthetic colors, artificial flavors, aspartame, and high-fructose corn syrup, without ever compromising on the taste or value our members expect. Today, I am proud to share that we have met that goal.”

Items Removed Permanently

Some products have been moved entirely from the Sam’s Club lineup, as they couldn’t be reformulated with the potentially harmful additives. “Sometimes, a product simply couldn’t be reformulated to meet our standards without losing what made it popular. Rather than compromise our commitment, we chose to remove the item from our assortment,” Barber said. “We believe that keeping true to the standards our members asked for is more important than carrying any single product.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Oral GLP-1 Meds

Sam’s Club pharmacies are now receiving starting doses of oral Wegovy® (1.5mg) available for dispensing for $149 per month via the manufacturer’s self-pay offer, with free same-day pharmacy delivery for Plus members. Members will also receive guidance on how to take their meds and what to expect. “Members don’t just want the medication,” Sam’s Club pharmacist Taylor Kravatz, PharmD said. “They want to understand how to use it well. When people feel supported, they’re more confident and more likely to stick with healthy routines.”

Six New Locations

Sam’s Club is planning on opening six new locations in 2026, Steven Zapata, Sam’s Club spokesperson, told USA TODAY. The “new builds” will be launched across the following states:

Tennessee – Lebanon

California – Lathrop and Visalia

Texas – Baytown, Tomball, Weslaco

“Because of where we are in the construction process, we can’t provide specifics on timing,” Zapata said.

Cosmetics, Health, and Wellness Changes

It’s not just Member’s Mark food and drink products that are being reformulated—changes are rolling out in many other departments. “While reaching this goal for food and beverage is a major milestone, it is just the foundation for what comes next. In 2026, we aspire to take this vision further by expanding our standards to other areas of the club, including cosmetics, health and wellness, laundry, and more,” Barber promised.