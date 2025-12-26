11 Best Sam’s Cub Finds With Instant Savings This January

Shoppers say these Instant Savings deals are the best Sam’s Club buys right now.

It’s that time of the year again: Sam’s Club just launched their Instant Savings sale and shoppers will be very happy with the great bargains and wide variety of highly-rated products being marked down for the month. From fan-favorite coconut water to wildly popular clean snacks, protein bars to must-have coffee brands, Sam’s Club is pulling out the stops to help customers support their health and wellness goals in 2026. Here are 11 of the best Sam’s Club finds with Instant Savings from January 2-25.

Nature Nate’s Honey

Sam’s Club shoppers can get $2 off Nature Nate’s Honey in January. “It’s the best in my opinion. It has a wonderful flavor and not an overwhelming sugar taste. Some honey taste like Karo syrup was added. I can taste the blend of flowers used. It’s a nice flavor. Taste so nice in my hot tea,” one fan said.

Built Protein Bars

The fan-favorite Built Protein Bars are $4 off in January. “I love the texture but especially love that they taste good with no weird aftertaste. The texture is very marshmallow like but it’s better than other starchy and dry protein bars,” one shopper wrote in the reviews.

Ava Organics Coconut Crispy Rollers

Ava Organics Coconut Crispy Rollers are on a $2 discount in January. “Great, light snack. Not overly sweet, but enough to satisfy a sweet craving. Not overpowering coconut taste but you do need to enjoy coconut flavor to like these snacks,” one shopper said about this wildly popular snack.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Quest Protein Bars and Chipse

Quest Protein Bars and Chips are $4 off. “A great way for me to add more protein to my diet. The taste is great!” one shopper said of the bars, which contain 20 g of protein per serving.

Bobo’s PB&J Bars

Sam’s Club shoppers can get $4 off the Bobo’s PB&J Bars in January. “I bought these for an afternoon snack for the grandson not realizing they were gluten free. I tried them and was shocked at how good they are. Even kid approved! The only drawback is they are very soft and sticky so wipes must be on hand if you aren’t at home and able to wash hands,” one fan shared.

Samyang Buldak Ramen

The Samyang Buldak Ramen is down $3.50 as part of the January sale. “I purchased these for after school snacks for my children and they love it! It’s just the right of spice and when you add a bit of cheese it’s made just right. I will definitely purchase these again,” one happy shopper said.

VitaCoco Coconut Water

Sam’s Club is offering the VitaCoco Coconut Water (18 ct.) for $5.50 off. “It has natural electrolytes and feels hydrating without added sweetness. I’ve tried several brands and this one tastes the most pure. It is a bit pricey, but the quality is consistent and worth it for me,” one shopper shared.

Dunkin’, Folgers, and Café Bustelo K-Cups

Dunkin’, Folgers, and Café Bustelo K-Cups are all $9 off at Sam’s Club in January. “Great coffee for those that like strong coffee! The best I have had. This surpasses the mountain one by leaps and bounds. It has a smooth and rich flavor but no bitterness! Holds up to any flavorings or creamers to let the coffee shine through,” one Café Bustelo fan said.

Liquid I.V.

The popular and highly-rated Liquid I.V. electrolyte drink mix is $8 off in January. “I was very pleased with the sale price and the Orange Vanilla Cream is the best we have tried so far. The flavor is strong enough to add some extra water for me to have a full bottle full,” one shopper shared.

Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard Whey Powders

Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard Whey Powders is $14 off for Sam’s Club shoppers. “The blend of whey isolate and concentrate provides an excellent protein source that’s easy on the stomach and mixes smoothly — no clumping, even when using just a shaker bottle. Flavor-wise, it’s one of the most consistent products out there,” one happy customer said.

MaryRuth’s Liquid Formula and Bloom Greens Powder

MaryRuth’s Liquid Formula and Bloom Greens Powder are both $7 off in January. “Product tastes amazing and I am already seeing results! My hair is definitely thicker and I can see more shine in it! So glad this comes in a 2 pack!” one Sam’s Club shopper said of the MaryRuth’s.