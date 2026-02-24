5 New Sam’s Club Grocery Items Hitting Shelves in February 2026

These new Sam’s Club food finds are already turning heads.

Have you shopped at Sam’s Club this month? The members-only warehouse club has so many fantastic food and drink finds arriving in every department, from the bakery and prepared goods section to the cafe. What should you shop for this month? Here are the 5 best new Sam’s Club grocery items hitting shelves in February 2026.

Member’s Mark French Vanilla Pound Cake

Oh Hey Sam’s Club shared about a new dessert. “NEW!! Member’s Mark French Vanilla Pound Cake is serving looks and layers with this fruit trifle! It was a MAJOR hit. Pick yours up in the bakery section at @samsclub today!” they wrote. “Tried this last night…INCREDIBLE,” a follower commented. “It’s even better with a layer of vanilla pudding,” another said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Member’s Mark Caramel Palmier Sundae

Sam’s Club Favorites shared about a new item in the cafe. “Member’s Mark Caramel Palmier Sundae just leveled up the Sam’s Club cafe lineup in the best way! Creamy vanilla soft serve gets drenched in rich caramel and topped with a flaky cinnamon palmier for that sweet and crunchy combo in every bite 😍 It’s indulgent without being over the top and honestly such a fun little treat while you shop! Limited time in the cafe, so if you see it, grab one! ($1.58)” they wrote.

New Calzones

A great new ready-to-heat item? “These NEW calzones at Sam’s Club are such a delicious surprise and I’m honestly obsessed already!! They’re stuffed with pepperoni, sausage, and cheese, come with marinara for dipping, and feel like the easiest dinner or game-day grab when you want something hot and comforting without thinking too hard 🤤 I love that they’re already made and ready to heat, which makes them perfect for busy nights! ($6.54/lb).” Sam’s Club Favorites.

High Protein Sausage Penne Pasta

Also new in the deli section? “High Protein Sausage Penne Pasta is NEW at Sam’s Club and it looks so hearty and filling! You get tender penne, savory sausage, rich sauce, and a protein boost all in one tray, which makes dinner feel way more put together with almost no effort 😍 Found in the prepared foods section at Sam’s Club and perfect for quick heat-and-eat meals! ($5.12/lb)” Sam’s Club Favorites wrote.

Members Mark Vanilla Protein Shakes

Over in the cafe there is also a new drink. “Found individual Members Mark vanilla protein shakes in the Grab & Go section of the Café!!! Perfect if you just need ONE while on-the-go or a great way to TRY the item before committing to the 12pk sold at Sams Club,” Sam’s Club Members shared. “These are sooooo good!” one shopper writes. “Double shots of espresso shaken up, pour this in with some brown sugar and dash of cinnamon… DELICIOUS,” another writes. “These are actually decent. Waiting for a chocolate version. Tell fairlife to pound sand with their profit taking,” a third says.