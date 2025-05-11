Memorial Day is just around the corner, so it is time to start stocking your fridge and pantry with summertime favorites. Your local Sam's Club is filling up with the hottest warm-weather eats, ranging from grill-ready proteins and condiments to top them with to refreshing sweet treats and drinks. Here are 7 Sam's Club summer foods shoppers say are worth stocking up on.

Members Mark Smash Burgers

Why serve regular burgers at your next party when you can treat guests to smash burgers? Member's Mark Smashed Burgers has 20 pre-smashed, perfectly seasoned Angus beef patties ready for the grill. They deliver juicy, crispy-edged flavor without the prep work, making them a new cookout must-have.

Yo Mama's Food Co. Keto Condiments

Yo Mama's Food Co. Keto Condiments set comes with three 13.75-ounce bottles of ketchup, buffalo sauce, and barbecue sauce, each crafted with fresh ingredients, no sugar added or preservatives, and low sodium.

Olipop Variety Pack

If you haven't tried this healthier soda, now is the time. Sam's has the Olipop Variety Pack, which comes with cream soda, strawberry vanilla, and classic grape, and is $4 off till June 1! This soda offers prebiotic health benefits and is the perfect thirst-quencher for a hot summer day.

Amylu Caramelized Onion Chicken Burgers

Amylu American Cheese, Uncured Bacon & Caramelized Onion Chicken Burgers are the most delicious burgers I've ever had. I keep these on hand for a quick protein fix, as they are great to throw on a salad. Each pack comes with 10 precooked burgers, which can be thrown on the grill, in a frying pan, or nuked in the microwave.

Island Way Handcrafted Assorted Fruit Sorbet

Island Way Handcrafted Assorted Fruit Sorbets are individually wrapped fruit sorbets (coconut, grapefruit, orange, and lemon) that come adorably packaged in fruit shells. They are total crowd-pleasers at parties, and people always ask me where I got them.

Member's Mark Spring Celebration Cupcakes

Member's Mark Spring Celebration Cupcakes are a sweet option if you are tasked with bringing dessert to a party. Prepared fresh in Sam's bakery daily, each pack comes with 30 white and chocolate cupcakes topped with pink, yellow, and green buttercream icing.

Tru Fru White & Milk Chocolate Covered Strawberries

Can't decide whether you want white or milk chocolate-covered strawberries? This variety pack comes witih Tru Fru White & Milk Chocolate Covered Strawberries, made with all-natural, clean ingredients and 100% real fruit. I love these for a refreshing dessert, as each serving (four to five berries) has just 90 calories.