7 Best Sam’s Club “Trending Items” This Week

Some items are always popular at Sam’s Club, regardless of season: Rotisserie chicken, chicken nuggets, and produce included. This summer, as temperatures hit record highs and we enter into the July 4th weekend, some seriously trending items are at your local warehouse. Here are the seven best Sam’s Club trending items in the week leading up to the holiday.

Luigi’s Squeeze Up Italian Ice Variety Pack

Stock up for summer entertaining or holiday parties with Luigi’s Squeeze Up Italian Ice Variety Pack. You get 24 frozen treats in Cherry, Lemon, and Strawberry, for $8.68. “I’ve been waiting for these to return!” one reviewer writes.”magnificent and delicious! even the lemon is delicious and i usually dislike lemon flavored items! a really subtle creamy texture! helluva great value! I’ve been hoping these would return. I keep them stocked at my house! Please do not cancel/discontinue these again!!”

Members Mark Smash Burgers

Why serve regular burgers at your Independence Day party, when you can treat guests to smash burgers? Member’s Mark Smashed Burgers has 20 pre-smashed, perfectly seasoned Angus beef patties ready for the grill. They deliver juicy, crispy-edged flavor without the prep work, making them a new cookout must-have.

Aura 10″ Carver Digital Photo Frame

I love the Aura 10″ Carver Digital Photo Frame, just $98 at Sam’s Club. “We purchased this after learning there is no subscription fee associated so friends/family who don’t live in the same house can upload pictures remotely. Quality is excellent and pictures look amazing. Can also add a caption to the picture as a description,” writes one shopper.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Members Mark Street Corn Dip

Members Mark Street Corn Dip has become a hit with shoppers. Just $6.68, the 24-ounce dip is delicious, containing sweet and crisp fire-roasted corn, flavored with just the right balance of salt, lime, and aged cotija cheese, and a dash of chili lime seasoning, cream cheese, and other spices “This was soo good. The corn is a nice crunch, and the flavor is spot on. Delicious with the touch of lime chips, or regular tortilla chips,” writes a shopper. “So good I had to hide it in the back of the fridge,” added another. “Served it with lime flavored tortilla chips….OMG, so tasty!”

Island Way Handcrafted Assorted Fruit Sorbet

I have made it no secret that Island Way Handcrafted Assorted Fruit Sorbet is my go-to party dessert. Each pack has 10 fruit shells filled with two coconuts, three grapefruits, three oranges, and two lemon sorbets. “Sooo yummy!!” writes a shopper. “These taste delicious and the shells make it totally fun and boujee feeling!” The pack is just $12.92.

Member’s Mark Self-Sealing Reusable Water Balloons with Mesh Storage Bag

I recently picked up this box of 20 Member’s Mark Self-Sealing Reusable Water Balloons with Mesh Storage Bag, a steal compared to other places at $29.97. “Easy is what I have to say on these. Easy fill and easy clean up. Kids absolutely loved the endless fun with these,” writes a shopper. “My kids love these. They are easy to fill–just dunk in a bucket of water and fold them back up to close. The magnets seal easily and are the perfect strength to keep it closed while being thrown and open on impact. And they actually open when they hit you, unlike regular water balloons that often bounce off,” added another.

Poppi Punch Pop

My favorite health soda brand, Poppi, just launched another summer-inspired flavor, Punch Pop, a “modern take on the classic fruit punch,” they explain. The “juicy, knock-out flavor delivers a delicious ‘punch’ to the tastebuds, with notes of Apple, Orange, Lemon & Cherry.” The cans feature a super fun, whimsical design created by artist Matthew Langill. The 15-pack is $19.98 at the club.