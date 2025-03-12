7 Sam’s Club Finds “Better Than Costco," Say Shoppers

Sam's Club vs Costco—which warehouse chain is better? Sam's Club is almost always cheaper than Costco for similar items, sometimes even just by a few cents, but Costco has a wider variety and better quality, shoppers say. Sam's Club's Scan and Go technology is frequently mentioned on social media as one of the most significant advantages to membership, giving the brand the edge over the competition. But what about actual grocery items? There are a few products fans of both Sam's Club and Costco admit are better at Sam's Club—here are seven of them.

Rotisserie Chicken

Sam's Club and Costco both offer $5 rotisserie chickens—but some shoppers say the Sam's chicken is superior. "I am a diehard Costco fan and tonight, had my first Sam's Club Rotisserie chicken. I was stunned to learn how much better Sam's Club's chicken is! Am I a traitor?" one Redditor shared. "Sam's pizza is better too," another commenter agreed. "I think the Costco birds are a hair bigger than Sams but the seasoning alone of Sams Club rotisserie chicken makes up for any shortcomings. I didn't realize how tasty rotisserie chicken could be," another Redditor said.

Bacon

Sam's Club bacon is better than Costco's, some members say. "Sams has the greatest bacon of all time, Wrights Applewood Smoked Thick Cut in a 4lb pack. My personal Sams has been sold out for weeks though," one shopper said. "The bacon is smokey and flavorful. Cooks up nicely. It's the only bacon that I buy," another customer wrote.

Deli Meat

Sam's Club deli options are better than Costco's, according to some shoppers. "I have purchased deli meat at both stores and always get grossed out by the consistency of Costco brand cold cuts," one said. "But I regularly buy Sam's Members Mark cold cuts (pretty much all of them). They last a long time too. Whenever we go on a trip or have guests at lunchtime, I always stock up and make subs (with their bakery bread… love their ciabatta rolls)."

4 New Kirkland Signature Products Just Announced for Costco Shoppers

Seasoning and Spices

Shoppers appreciate Sam's Club's selection of seasonings. "Sam's is so better as far as looking for everyday foods you might go to Walmart for. Their seasoning aisle is def bigger. I like that you can have a selection of like 4 different types, sizes, brands shredded cheese there, vs possibly one type at Costco. That's just an example of how Sam's has more options," one member said.

Fresh Produce

Some customers swear the fresh produce is better at Sam's Club vs Costco. "Sam's is 100% better on fresh fruit and vegetables. Both in price and quality. I refuse to buy either at Costco. Sam's packaged croutons are delish as are all their fresh bakery items," one shopper shared. "They have pretty good fruits and vegetables and I feel like Sam's Club produce last longer than Costco's. The grapes at Sam's are fantastic! Huge, sweet, and lasts 2 weeks," another agreed.

Cheese and Dairy Items

Many shoppers mention Sam's has better cheese, milk, and plant-based milk. "For the grocery items I use Sam's just seems to fit my lifestyle better," one shopper said. "I had a Costco and Sam's card and Sam's seems to be cheaper on just about everything I shop for. I didn't renew my Costco card. Just for instance I use a lot of Parmesan cheese and Sam's is about 6.50 a pound where Costco is between 10 to 12 dollars a pound. And like the other comments here I love scan and go."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

6 Luxury Items You Won't Believe Costco Sells in Huge Numbers

Food Court and Prepared Foods

The prepared foods and food court at Sam's Club is better than Costco's, some shoppers say. "The prepared food, especially the fruit tray, will be my reason for renewing my SC membership," one Redditor shared. "I have Costco as well and I like their prepared foods but the variety at SC is great. Some items have been duds – the orange chicken was mainly breading – but I love the enchiladas and prefer the street tacos to the ones Costco has."