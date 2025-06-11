8 Sausage Brands That Use Top-Tier Ingredients

While sausage is a fan favorite, it’s not known to be the healthiest. Many brands are filled with questionable ingredients, additives and too much salt. But there’s good news for sausage lovers–there are brands that use top-tier ingredients.

If you’re picky about what ends up on your plate (and you should be), here are eight sausage brands that are putting real effort into quality from sourcing to flavor. If you’ve been settling for whatever’s on sale in the sausage aisle, this summer might be the time to branch out. These brands aren’t just doing sausage right—they’re doing it better, from farm to skillet.

Amylu

Amylu is making waves this year, especially with their Roasted Garlic & Asiago Chicken Sausage. It’s made with antibiotic-free chicken and packed with flavor that doesn’t rely on artificial anything. The texture’s juicy, the seasoning on point, and it’s fully cooked—so you can just heat it and go. Eat This, Not That called it out in their recent taste test, and fans are loving the upgrade from bland chicken sausage.

Applegate Naturals

Applegate Naturals is one of those brands you can always trust. They’ve been around for a while, but they’re still leading the charge when it comes to clean ingredients. Their sausages are made with humanely raised meat, no antibiotics ever, and none of those mystery fillers. Simply Recipes recently included them in their expert-recommended roundup, and for good reason—they’re a reliable choice when you want something simple and solid.

Bilinski’s Chicken Sausages

Bilinski’s specializes in organic, skinless sausages made from humanely raised, antibiotic-free poultry. They’re certified by Global Animal Partnership (GAP) and only work with farmers who support healthy conditions for chickens. Their products, like the Chicken and Apple Sausage, contain minimal ingredients such as skinless chicken, dried apples, maple syrup, and spices, ensuring a wholesome choice.

D’Artagnan

For 35 years, D’Artagnan has practiced ethical farming standards. Their website states, “We partner with independent family farms and ranches who satisfy our quality standards; to never use added antibiotics or hormones, and sign affidavits to that effect.”

The brand is known for their chef-level meats and offers everything from wild boar to venison sausages—all raised without hormones or antibiotics.

Fossil Farm

Fossil Farms isn’t your typical sausage. Their products include meats like elk, bison, and wild boar—and all livestock is pasture-raised without hormones or antibiotics. The flavor combos are bold and unexpected (in a good way), and they’re a favorite among adventurous eaters.

Kiolbassa Smoked Meats

Kiolbassa Smoked Meats is all about tradition—and it shows. Their sausages are made with whole cuts of beef and pork, no fillers, no shortcuts. The smoking process is slow and real (none of that liquid smoke nonsense), and the flavor is rich without being too greasy. They’ve built a name on quality, and it’s paid off. Shoppers love the products and Target customers have rated the brand 4.6, while Sam’s Club consumers have rated Kiolbassa Smoked Meats 5.0.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Waseda Farms

Waseda Farms, based in Wisconsin, is another standout. Their sausages are made from Berkshire pigs raised organically and processed without nitrates or junk fillers. They’re family-owned, and you can taste the difference. The Daily Meal recently gave them a nod too, praising their commitment to organic, ethical farming.

White Oak Pastures

Established in 1866, White Oak Pastures in Georgia is a regenerative farm doing things the old-school way. Their pork comes from heritage breed pigs raised in wide-open pastures, and the sausages are minimally processed with natural casings. If sustainability matters to you, this is a great brand to support. The Daily Meal also recognized their work in sustainable meat production.