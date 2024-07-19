I Tried 7 Store-Bought Chicken Sausages & the Best Was Tender and Garlicky

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

It seems like humankind has figured out how to make nutritious sausages from every conceivable kind of protein—both animal-based and not. Chicken sausages have been popular for decades because they tend to be healthier than traditional pork sausages.

While the lower fat content might be the reason to try chicken sausages, the meat has to deliver great taste and texture to keep you coming back.

That's why I tested seven chicken sausages from the most popular brands at the grocery store, including premium products and store-brand options. I looked for Italian-flavored chicken sausages whenever possible, but when those weren't available, I opted for the closest alternative. Every sausage I tested came fully cooked and either frozen or refrigerated. For the taste test, I seared each thawed sausage in a cast-iron skillet for a few minutes, then sliced it up and took a bite.

Here's how these seven popular chicken sausages ranked in descending order from my least favorite to the overall best.

Hillshire Farm Roasted Garlic Smoked Chicken Sausage

Nutrition : (Per Serving)

Calories : 100

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 440 mg

Carbs : 3 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 7 g

This Hillshire Farm variety was the only "unlinked" sausage I tested. It has the curved shape of a Polish sausage but is made with chicken and flavored with corn syrup, dried seasonings, and natural flavors. This sausage has a smaller serving size than most, at 56 grams, or one-seventh of the whole piece. The 13-ounce package cost me $6.99 at my local Stop & Shop.

The look: This sausage is curved into a U-shape and has a very thin, almost imperceptible casing. It has a slightly pinkish hue that darkened into a reddish-brown in the skillet. The inside stayed pink with just the tiniest green flecks of seasoning.

The taste: This chicken sausage tasted like a basic hot dog. It had a loose, spongy, rubbery texture that you only ever find in heavily processed, encased meat. The flavor was fake tasting and lunchmeat-like.

Applegate Chicken and Apple Sausage

Nutrition : (Per 1 Link)

Calories : 150

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 740 mg

Carbs : 4 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 11 g

This Applegate Farms product was the only chicken sausage in my test that included fruit for flavor. These organic sausages are made with dried apples and seasoned with vinegar, garlic, and apple juice concentrate for added moisture and sweetness. The 12-ounce package cost me $6.64 at Whole Foods Market.

The look: The Applegate sausages were orange-brown and heavily flecked with seasonings. They seared up nicely and had a thin casing that sealed in moisture and helped the sausages hold their shape when sliced.

The taste: These sausages have more sodium and sugar than any other product I tested, and it's evident in the flavor. The flavor of these sausages is bordering on breakfast sausage sweetness. Their intense flavor profile makes them hard to pair with other dishes or sauces.

Al Fresco Sweet Italian Chicken Sausage

Nutrition : (Per 1 Link)

Calories : 110

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 500 mg

Carbs : 2 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 13 g

This Al Fresco-brand sausage has a natural pork casing and is sweetened with sugar and red and green bell peppers. It has a higher protein content than most sausages I tested and a moderate amount of sodium. I picked up the 11-ounce package for $7.99 at Stop & Shop.

The look: The Al Fresco sausage was slightly shorter than the others in the test and had a lighter pink color that turned more beige when heated.

The taste: This sausage is light tasting but sweeter than the competition. It didn't have any detectable spices or seasonings, so sweetness was the dominant flavor. It also had a slightly more bouncy, rubbery texture than others.

Nature's Promise Sweet Italian Chicken Sausage

Nutrition : (Per 1 Link)

Calories : 80

Fat : 3 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 490 mg

Carbs : 1 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 13 g

Nature's Promise chicken sausages are USDA-certified organic and made with antibiotic-free chicken. These sausages are free of preservatives and simply seasoned with fennel, paprika, black pepper, and dried onions. The 12-ounce package cost me $7.99 at Stop & Shop.

The look: These sausages were straight, uniform, and had a lot of seasonings visible through the casing and when sliced. They're flecked with tiny green bits and have a tight casing.

The taste: Despite its name, this sweet Italian sausage from Nature's Promise wasn't too sweet and had a nice subtle kick of spice. It's well-seasoned and tastes like real chicken with added fennel and paprika.

Dietz & Watson Italian-Style Chicken Sausage

Nutrition : (Per 1 Link)

Calories : 100

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 460 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 11 g

These Dietz & Watson sausages are made made with antibiotic-free chicken and no nitrites or added nitrates. They're lightly seasoned with pepper, fennel, sugar, and vinegar. A 10-ounce package cost me $6.99 at Stop & Shop.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The look: These sausages are a bit shorter than some of the others I tested. They have a grayish-brown color with visible red and green flecks just under the surface of the casing. However, the seasonings weren't as visible on the interior of the sausages after slicing.

The taste: These chicken sausages had the strongest fennel flavor in the test. They tasted the most similar to a pork-based Italian sausage and have a moist, tender texture. The casing also blistered and crisped up nicely in the skillet, adding some caramelized flavor.

Whole Foods Organic Italian Chicken Sausage

Nutrition : (Per 1 Link)

Calories : 140

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 610 mg

Carbs : 1 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 14 g

Whole Foods makes a line of chicken sausages with various flavor profiles. The mild Italian sausage is made with organic red and green bell peppers and basil, plus fennel, paprika, vinegar, garlic, chile pepper, black pepper, and sunflower oil. A 12-ounce package of the retailer's store-brand sausages cost me $7.29

The look: The Whole Foods sausages are thicker than some of the others in this test. They're heavily seasoned with lots of visible basil throughout, and the exterior became shiny, golden, and crispy when seared.

The taste: These sausages felt more substantial and have a more natural, not rubbery, texture than others. They were deeply flavorful and well seasoned with a strong basil flavor that would be delicious on a pizza.

Amylu Roasted Garlic and Asiago Chicken Sausage

Nutrition : (Per 1 Link)

Calories : 160

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 640 mg

Carbs : 2 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 14 g

Amylu's chicken sausages are smartly packaged in a perforated sleeve so you can peel off one link at a time and return the rest to the fridge or freezer, safely sealed. They're made with antibiotic-free chicken and flavored with salty asiago cheese, roasted garlic, parsley, garlic, sugar, and vinegar. The 12-ounce package cost me $5.99 at Whole Foods.

The look: The sausage had a uniform beige-brown color with lots of visible seasoning and chunks of fatty asiago cheese throughout. They became slightly shriveled after cooking but that's more of a testament to the natural ingredients than anything else.

The taste: Chicken is naturally lean, but this sausage was super flavorful and not overly salty (though the sodium content is on the higher end). The umami-rich flavor of roasted garlic comes through, and the chicken is moist and tender. I'd happily enjoy one of these sausages on its own, but it would also make a great addition to a sandwich, pizza, omelet, or pasta dish.