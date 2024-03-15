Supersized Scrambled Eggs and Toast

This recipe is excerpted from the cookbook The Food That Loves You Back by Ilana Mulstein MS, RDN. Photographs by Corinne Quesnel. Used with permission of Mango Publishing Group. All rights reserved.

If you want a breakfast that is full of protein that you can make in under 10 minutes, these scrambled eggs on toast are for you. Choose your favorite bread like whole-wheat sourdough or a whole-wheat English muffin, and top off your eggs with extra flavor from chives or red chili flakes. You'll feel satisfied and full until lunchtime.

You'll Need

1 egg

2 egg whites

¼ cup low-fat cottage cheese

1 cup veggies, like onions, mushrooms, or bell peppers (optional)

1 tsp butter, ghee, olive oil, or coconut oil

1 whole-wheat English muffin or 1-2 slices of whole-wheat sourdough

1 tsp chives

¼ tsp red chili flakes

How to Make It

In a mixing bowl, whisk egg, egg whites, cottage cheese, and optional veggies together. Heat a pan with the butter, ghee, or oil. Add the egg mixture and stir often with a spatula for 2 to 5 minutes. Toast your bread. Add cooked eggs and top with chives and red pepper flakes. Serve with additional veggies like sliced tomatoes and enjoy.