Supersized Scrambled Eggs and Toast
Stay full until lunchtime with these delicious scrambled eggs on top of your favorite bread.
This recipe is excerpted from the cookbook The Food That Loves You Back by Ilana Mulstein MS, RDN. Photographs by Corinne Quesnel. Used with permission of Mango Publishing Group. All rights reserved.
If you want a breakfast that is full of protein that you can make in under 10 minutes, these scrambled eggs on toast are for you. Choose your favorite bread like whole-wheat sourdough or a whole-wheat English muffin, and top off your eggs with extra flavor from chives or red chili flakes. You'll feel satisfied and full until lunchtime.
You'll Need
- 1 egg
- 2 egg whites
- ¼ cup low-fat cottage cheese
- 1 cup veggies, like onions, mushrooms, or bell peppers (optional)
- 1 tsp butter, ghee, olive oil, or coconut oil
- 1 whole-wheat English muffin or 1-2 slices of whole-wheat sourdough
- 1 tsp chives
- ¼ tsp red chili flakes
How to Make It
- In a mixing bowl, whisk egg, egg whites, cottage cheese, and optional veggies together.
- Heat a pan with the butter, ghee, or oil.
- Add the egg mixture and stir often with a spatula for 2 to 5 minutes.
- Toast your bread.
- Add cooked eggs and top with chives and red pepper flakes.
- Serve with additional veggies like sliced tomatoes and enjoy.
Ilana Muhlstein, MS, RDN
Ilana Muhlstein, MS, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, and bestselling author of You Can Drop It! is the creator of the 2B Mindset weight-loss program. Read more about Ilana