10 Seafood Chains That Surprisingly Serve Great Burgers

When the craving for a seafood celebration strikes, you better hope that there's a tasty restaurant nearby to satisfy your appetite. While many people hit seafood chains with the intention of ordering up peel-and-eat shrimp, fish and chips, or a pan-seared branzino, sometimes you just aren't in the mood for today's fresh catch. In this case, it's helpful for restaurants to have a diverse menu with options for those who aren't feeling nautically inclined.

Picture this: You're going out to dinner with a group of friends or family who are hankering for fresh seafood. The problem is, you're not. Luckily, quite a few seafood chains don't skimp on the "turf" in surf and turf.

When seeking out a juicy burger, you can look beyond the closest steakhouse or fast-food joint. Instead, try these best burgers from seafood chains that'll scratch that red meat itch.

Red Lobster

Nutrition (Per Serving) :

Calories : 660

Fat : 29 g (Saturated Fat: 13 g)

Sodium : 1,550 mg

Carbs : 42 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 57 g

Red Lobster is the place to go for a speedy seafood feast, but it has more than just underwater fare on its menu. Order the chain's dockside cheddar burger for a meaty entrée after your fish-fueled appetizers. The burger, which was added to the menu in 2021, is made with a grilled patty, aged white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and pickle, all on top of a toasted brioche bun and served with your choice of side. One Facebook reviewer sang the burger's praises, noting, "It's fantastic. The toppings were great, but the beef is the star."

Bonefish Grill

Nutrition (Per Serving) :

Calories : 1,410

Fat : 84 g (Saturated Fat: 27 g)

Sodium : 2,550 mg

Carbs : 107 g (Fiber: 9 g, Sugar: 11 g)

Protein : 57 g

With a menu described as the "envy of the seafood," Bonefish Grill also serves several notable dishes from the land, including its Half-Pound BFG Burger. Served with a choice of two sides, this hefty burger comes on a toasted bun with sharp cheddar and special sauce, with the option to add bacon. Additionally, the burger comes with seasoned fries. As one reviewer noted, "There was care and love put into this burger."

Legal Sea Foods

Nutrition :

Cheddar Bacon Burger (No Sides)

Calories : 1110

In addition to its plethora of seafood delights, Legal Sea Foods also has a Double R Ranch USDA prime bacon cheddar burger on its menu. This hearty handheld comes with applewood smoked bacon, Vermont cheddar, lettuce, and tomato and is served with a side of french fries and coleslaw. As one review puts it, "Who would have thought of Legal for ribs and burgers? The Snake River Farms Wagyu Bacon Cheddar Burger…loved it."

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

Nutrition :

All-American Cheeseburger (Per Order)

Calories : 1190

While Forrest might want you to stick to the fruit of the sea here, it's worth branching out and trying out the chain's All-American Cheeseburger. Made with the usual suspects, including lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion, and secret sauce, this burger is finger-licking good. Patrons also have the option to turn it into a barbecue cheeseburger topped with onion rings for an additional charge.

Ocean Prime

Nutrition information unavailable.

Ocean Prime is known for its oceanic dishes, but head to one of its locations for lunch, and you can score the restaurant's Prime cheeseburger, served up hot with Tillamook cheddar, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, pickle relish, and mayonnaise.

Joe's Stone Crab

Nutrition information unavailable.

Famous for its eponymous crab offerings, family-owned Joe's Stone Crab has no shortage of tasty seafood to offer its patrons. If seafood isn't what you're craving, you can order the restaurant's classic burger. According to the restaurant's Instagram, the burger comes topped with cheese and sandwiched on top of tomato, lettuce, and onion.

Rockfish Seafood & Grill

Nutrition information unavailable.

With locations from Virginia to Texas, this seafood chain has been dishing out flavorful fare since 1998. There's an array of fish on the menu, but diners can also order Rockfish Seafood & Grill's bacon double cheeseburger, which is served with two beef patties, cheese, bacon, fried pickles, lettuce, and tomatoes, along with a side of fries.

Landry's Seafood House

Nutrition information unavailable.

Landry's is known for its delicious seafood offerings, but it also has a selection of steaks and meat options. Among those options is Landry's Gold Burger, which comes topped with cheddar and traditionally garnished. Plus, it comes with the option to add bacon. Reviews for this burger are strong, with one commenter writing, "The Chuck in the Landry's Gold Burger was flavorful. The burger boasted strong, nearly heavy, beef notes…Landry's restored our faith in Las Vegas burgers."

The Oceanaire

Nutrition information unavailable.

Although it markets itself as a "seafood room," The Oceanaire welcomes those searching for something other than fish to its dining room, too. The Oceanaire Burger comes with caramelized onions, bacon, cheddar, and a special dressing. The restaurant itself has won numerous awards, and the burger has been received with much fanfare. On Facebook, one commenter described it simply: "Flawless."

Shells Seafood

Nutrition information unavailable.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Shells Seafood, which has a sterling reputation and locations throughout Florida, has been impressing customers since it opened in 1985. Among its many offerings is the chain's beloved bacon cheddar burger, made with a half pound of Black Angus sirloin, cheddar, hickory-smoked bacon, and house-made smoky ranch dressing. Many people claim it's the best burger they've eaten. On the restaurant's website, one commenter wrote, "It was one of the most delicious burgers I've ever had and I'm a huge burger fan!" Shells also serves a Honey Buffalo Burger that has garnered equally positive reviews.