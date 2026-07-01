5 Seafood Chains With the Best Crab Cake Dinners, According to Diners

Enjoy premium, lump-filled entrees from these top-rated restaurant spots.

Crab cakes are one of the most luxe appetizers you can choose and the perfect start to any meal, but they also make an exceptionally delicious meal in itself. Jumbo crab cakes made with only the finest crab, formed with love and care, and served with the best dipping sauces are one of the most special meals to enjoy. So where are the really excellent options to be found? Here are five seafood chains with the best crab cake dinners for real seafood-lovers to enjoy.

Pappas Restaurant & Sports Bar

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Pappas Restaurant & Sports Bar has several delicious crab cake options on the menu, from the Mini Crab Cakes on the appetizer menu to the Pappas World Famous Crab Cake on the dinner menu (there’s even a “Double the Pleasure” option with two crabcakes). “We each got the single crab cake platter. OMW – huge lumps of crab meat. It lived up to the hype!! We got cream of crab soup, side salads and onion rings. They were good as well but the crab cake stole the show!!” one fan raved.

Jimmy’s Famous Seafood

The Famous Crab Cakes at Jimmy’s Famous Seafood are served with house crackers and bay sauce plus the choice of one side, and diners are obsessed. “The Crab Cakes are the best we’ve ever had! The crab cake egg rolls, Crab Mac and Cheese, and nachos were also very good,” one diner said.

Phillips Seafood

The premium crab cakes at Phillips Seafood are so good the company ships them across the country. “We make our Premium Crab Cakes with jumbo lump crab meat,” the chain says, adding they use “the prime crab meat available, then add a touch of mayonnaise, our secret blend of seasonings, zesty lemon and buttery cracker crumbs for a tender crab cake that is literally bursting with the sweet flavor of crab.”

Mo’s Seafood

Diners at Mo’s Seafood love the chain’s iconic Jumbo Lump Crab Cake. “Fantastic crab cake, the size of a baseball, **all killer, no filler** Served with 2 soft shells and asparagus….. Clams casino, Oysters Rockefellers and Oysters Christopher.. All were amazing!” one diner said.

Michael’s Cafe

The Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes at Michael’s Cafe are the real deal. “We ONLY use jumbo lump crabmeat and it is the best available,” the company says. “Our crab cakes are seasoned with our own perfect mix of ingredients to make the BEST crab cake. No filler, no pasteurized crabmeat!”