5 Seafood Chains With the Best Seafood Sampler Platters

Skip the difficult decision and feast on these top-tier chain restaurant combos.

Seafood sampler platters are perfect for diners who have trouble choosing what they want, as these samplers have some of everything. Whether you’re in the mood for fish or shrimp, oysters or scallops, these platters make a great appetizer for sharing, or a full meal with one person. Many restaurants offer these feasts with sides like hushpuppies, coleslaw, fries and more, highlighting the quality and taste of their menus: Here are five seafood chains with the best seafood sampler platters.

High Tide Harry’s

High Tide Harry’s has a great Captain’s Seafood Combo platter containing whitefish filets, sea scallops, shrimp, and crab cake, with the option to add catfish, mahi, snapper, or grouper. The Shrimp & Scallop combo is another delicious choice, as is the Cajun Seafood Boil. “Very big portions! My Fish was cooked perfectly, and the other dishes we order had no complaints, and apps were great!! It’s pricey, but the portions are worth it and quality as well!!” one diner raved.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster fans have several combos and platters to choose from, from the Admiral’s Feast to the Ultimate Feast: Maine lobster tail, snow crab, Walt’s Favorite Shrimp and garlic shrimp scampi. Served with choice of two sides. “Absolutely love the Ultimate Feast,” one diner said.

Ivar’s Seafood Bar

Ivar’s Seafood Bar has a Seafood Combo on the menu plus plenty of other fantastic options like fish and chips. “I had lunch here more than a few times this past month while completing a job-related training at Everett, and everything I had was delicious! Their fish and chips and their salmon chowder are top-notch,” one diner said.

Captain D’s

Captain D’s customers have several menu options to choose from, from the Popcorn Shrimp & Fish Meal to the Supreme Sampler. The Sampler is a hearty platter containing two pieces of fish, two chicken tenders, and six butterfly shrimp. This meal is served with your choice of two sides and hush puppies.

McCormick & Schmick’s

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Diners at McCormick & Schmick’s can feast on the Broiled Seafood Platter, which contains crab & shrimp cake, salmon, stuffed shrimp, mashed potatoes, and seasonal vegetables. Pasta fans will appreciate the Seafood Alfredo, which contains Bay Scallops, shrimp, black pepper fettuccine, and Parmigiano Reggiano.