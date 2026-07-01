5 Seafood Chains With the Best Fish Sandwiches, According to Diners

Satisfy your seafood cravings with these crispy, top-rated favorites.

Seafood chains unsurprisingly have the best fish sandwiches, whether it’s a perfectly fried cod sandwich or a delicious catfish po’boy. These combos usually come with french fries and other sides, and diners can’t get enough. If you’re craving a fish sandwich made from the best quality fish cooked to perfection, the following five spots are a must-try, if you haven’t already: Here are five seafood chains with excellent fish sandwiches.

Hook & Reel

The Catfish Po’Boy at Hook & Reel is a big, beautiful sandwich diners rave about. “Our table ordered po’ boys. The batter for the fried shrimp and catfish was light, crunchy, and well seasoned. Their house sauce is good,” one fan said.

Long John Silver’s

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The Fish Sandwich at Long John Silver’s is made with crispy fried Alaskan Pollock, pickles and tartar sauce in a soft bun. “they delivered on this fish sandwich. Some tangy pickles and lettuce, maybe it was a slaw? And the fish was perfect, maybe a little small if I’m honest. Despite that, it was honestly the best fish sandwich I’ve had in YEARS,” one diner said.

Captain D’s

The Giant Fish Combo at Captain D’s is a fan-favorite menu item: This huge sandwich is made with two Batter Dipped Fish fillets on a bun with tartar sauce and shredded lettuce, served with your choice of one side and a beverage. The chain also has a Big Chicken Sandwich for diners who like to mix it up.

San Pedro Fish Market

The Crispy Fish Sandwich at San Pedro Fish Market is made with a whitefish fillet, lettuce, sliced tomato, red onion, and housemade tartar sauce on a toasted bun. Diners can also choose to enjoy their sandwich “Fish Lovers’ Style”, which is a whitefish fillet and coleslaw. “We ordered the crispy fish sandwich, my sandwich had coleslaw and two big pieces of fish and crispy French fries. The food was spot on, packed with flavors,” one fan said.

Skrimp Shack

Skrimp Shack has several outstanding fish sandwiches on the menu, from the Flounder Samwich to the Cod Samwich. “Had the flounder sandwich, mac and cheese, and potato salad. All was delicious! So much fish, I had to take 1 filet off just so I could bite into the sandwich,” one fan said.