5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Fried Seafood Bargains, According to Diners

Enjoy massive portions of crispy fish, shrimp, and tacos with these affordable lunch and dinner specials.

Going out for excellent seafood doesn’t have to cost a fortune, as many restaurants have excellent deals on the menu diners fully take advantage of. Whether it’s an all-you-can-eat fish fry or a lunch special for early-bird diners, these eateries offer fans serious value for money without sacrificing quality or taste. If you’re in the mood for delicious fried fish, shrimp, and more, the following restaurants have you covered. Here are five chains with the best fried seafood bargains, according to fans.

Landry’s Seafood House

Landry’s Seafood House has a $32 Chef Coursed Special where diners can choose from starters like Crab + Corn Bisque and mains including Fried Fish + Shrimp served with crispy fries and onion strings. “As you can see from the pictures it was huge portions and some of the best fried fish I have had on this trip,” one diner said. “I am glad we asked about the special so definitely ask if you are headed that way.”

Original Oyster House

Original Oyster House has delicious lunchtime fried seafood baskets served with french fries and coleslaw. “For samplers we had a cup of gumbo and a half dozen fire grilled oysters and loved both. Then we had shrimp tacos and a fried grouper basket with cheese grits and both were great,” one diner said.

Hot N Juicy Crawfish

Hot N Juicy Crawfish has an excellent Happy Hour menu Monday to Thursday, 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. where diners can feast on shrimp, crawfish, fries, and more. “The food is consistently delicious. We couldn’t get enough of the 1 lb head-on shrimp – so flavorful and perfectly cooked – and the lobster tail was succulent and amazing,” one diner said.

Bonefish Grill

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Bonefish Grill has impressive lunch specials, including the prix fixe Fish & Chips and prix fixe Tacos. “I came to experience their Prix Fixe Lunch Menu… The complimentary bread was warm. The chowder had plenty of lump crab. The cod fillet was huge and battered nicely with the fries. The shrimp taco had plenty of shrimp as well. Everything was freshly made and delicious,” one fan shared.

Ocean Prime

The Lunch Prix Fixe menu at Ocean Prime includes a fried fish sandwich diners rave about. “Their lunch special simply can’t be beat, we were both obsessed with their fish sandwich, so good! Their steak and salmon is also outstanding, as are there salads and sides. You really can’t go wrong with anything on the menu here,” one diner said.