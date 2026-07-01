6 Steakhouse Chains With the Best T-Bone Steaks, According to Diners

These steakhouse chains serve juicy, perfectly cooked T-bone steaks diners love.

Sometimes I have a hard time ordering at a steakhouse. I love the lean tenderness of a filet mignon, but also the marbled, tasty, juiciness of a New York Strip. Luckily, the T-Bone exists. This steak is the best of both worlds, cut from the short loin of a cow around a T-shaped bone that separates filet mignon from the New York strip. Where can you get the best piece of meat? Here are 6 steakhouse chains with the best T-bone steaks.

LongHorn Steakhouse

The Fire-Grilled T-Bone at LongHorn “combines the rich flavor of a strip with a tender buttery filet in one big 18 oz. bone-in cut. Boldly seasoned with our smoky Char Seasoning and fire-grilled to perfection,” the menu reads. “Their Tbone is awesome,” writes a Redditor.

Texas Roadhouse

Over at Texas Roadhouse, there is a large-and-in-charge Porterhouse T-Bone weighing in at 23 ounces. It is the chain’s largest and most expensive steak, priced at around $37.99. “Very juicy and flavorful from the marbling throughout the steak,” a Redditor shared.

Saltgrass Steak House

Saltgrass Steak House cooks steaks over an open campfire and chargrills them to perfection. The Texas T-Bone is a favorite with diners, providing 17 ounces of perfectly seasoned and cooked steak. “T-bone made to perfection!” a TripAdvisor user wrote alongside a photo.

Black Angus Steakhouse

Black Angus Steakhouse flame-grills T-bone steaks after aging them “at least 21 days.” They are also “precisely hand-cut in-house daily, the fine marbling texture ensures consistent flavor and juiciness, as well as superior tenderness for your maximum enjoyment!” Diners love them. “It’s all you would expect from a steak. Well-seasoned, thick, tender, juicy goodness, steak. All of it was good,” one said.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

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While not the cheapest option, Ruth’s Chris Steak House serves large, gourmet steaks that keep customers coming back for more. The upscale chain serves a 24-ounce USDA Prime T-Bone and a 26-ounce USDA Prime Cowboy Ribeye, a bone-in cut that is “well-marbled, thick & juicy.”

Smith & Wollensky

If you want to enjoy a memorable meal, head to Smith & Wollensky. “Our 26 oz. USDA Prime Dry-Aged T-Bone is a delicious choice any day of the week!” the chain wrote in an Instagram post. “T bone so delicious,” a diner wrote in a Facebook post.