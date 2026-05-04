6 Seafood Chains Fans Say Have the Best Cornmeal-Crusted Catfish and Fried Okra

Enjoy crispy cornmeal-crusted fish and classic southern sides at these top-rated restaurant chains.

Cornmeal-crusted catfish and fried okra is a classic combo at many soul food restaurants, both foods a staple part of Southern U.S. cuisine. The crispy fish and savory okra make an ideal meal, and can be adapted to taste for those who want more heat. If you’re craving really good golden-fried catfish and crispy fried okra, several chain restaurants have you covered: Here are six seafood chains with the best cornmeal-crusted catfish and fried okra.

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen has a tasty Fried Catfish Fillets plate, served with french fries. Diners can opt for a side of okra, which comes as standard in many dishes (availability may change depending on location).

Skrimp Shack

Diners at Skrimp Shack can enjoy several delicious catfish options, like The Big Cat basket, which is also available as a Po’Boy and a sandwich. Each basket comes with a drink and sides including french fries and fried okra. “We had catfish and fried okra. Was really good and not greasy,” one fan said.

Eat my Catfish

Diners at Eat My Catfish can enjoy a delicious Catfish Dinner served with two regular sides and hushpuppies, with the option to sub fried okra for $1. There’s also a Catfish & Shrimp Dinner, which includes two pieces of U.S. farm-raised catfish and six hand-breaded shrimp fried to crisp perfection, served with two regular sides and hushpuppies.

Lawrence’s Fish & Shrimp

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Lawrence’s Fish & Shrimp has tasty fried catfish options (like whole catfish and catfish strips) and fried okra on the menu that guests can’t get enough of. “I swung by late night (they’re open 24/7, which is clutch) and grabbed a half-pound of their famous fried shrimp and some catfish strips. The shrimp were plump and had that perfect crunch, and the catfish? Straight-up flavorful with that cornmeal breading,” one diner shared.

Sharks Fish & Chicken

Sharks Fish & Chicken has delicious fried catfish and fried okra on the menu. “The food is amazing, fish is fresh, wings are a good size, and they have fried okra, my favorite!” one fan raved. “The lemon pepper on the fries is yum, so good.”

Flying Fish

Seafood chain Flying Fish offers guests a whole fried okra basket to enjoy along with the huge variety of fried catfish menu items. “Since moving away from Dallas, it’s been a minute since we’ve been to a Flying Fish, glad to say this location is just as tasty! The seafood gumbo rue was dark and delicious. Ordered the fried catfish and fried okra, yummy!!!” one happy diner said.