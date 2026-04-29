6 Seafood Chains With the Best Fish Sandwich Combos for Under $15

Enjoy high-quality seafood meals without overspending at these popular restaurant chains.

A good fish sandwich combo with sides and a drink is surprisingly budget-friendly if you know where to go. While a lot of restaurants have sandwiches that are expensive even without extras, many seafood chains offer combo specials, sometimes for lunch, sometimes all day, where you can get a solid, tasty meal for a reasonable price. If you want to feed the whole family without spending a fortune, here are six seafood chains with delicious fish sandwich combos for under $15.

Sharks Fish & Chicken

Diners at Sharks Fish & Chicken can get a Fish Sandwich Combo with fries and a drink for just $10.28. Those who want something even more filling can opt for the Catfish Fillet Dinner: Served with fries, bread, coleslaw, mild sauce, and hot sauce for $16.99.

Captain D’s

Captain D’s has a Giant Fish Sandwich Combo for just $8.89. This seriously hearty meal is made with two Batter Dipped Fish Fillets on a toasty bun with tangy tartar sauce and shredded lettuce, served with choice of a side and drink. There’s also a Big Chicken Sandwich combo for $8.99, for those who want something a little different.

Eat My Catfish

Eat My Catfish diners can enjoy the Catfish Po’Boy for just $10: This hearty sandwich is made with 1/4lb of fresh, U.S. farm-raised catfish served on toasted New Orleans style french bread, topped with tartar sauce and coleslaw, available fried or blackened. Guests can add fries for just $1, making it a great deal.

Flying Fish

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Flying Fish has a delicious Nashville Hot Catfish Sandwich and fries combo for $14.95. “I ordered the ‘Nashville hot sandwich’ with fried catfish. I’ll be honest, I’ve never really eaten “catfish” until the South, and it has made me a fan. Especially this sandwich itself,” one diner raved.

Long John Silver’s

The Fish Sandwich Combo at Long John Silver’s is one of the best value menu options you can get. Featuring tender Alaska pollock, crispy batter, pickles, and zesty tartar sauce, this satisfying sandwich is paired with your choice of one individual-sized side and a refreshing 20 oz drink, all for just $8.49. The Two Taco Combo ($9.29) made with Alaska pollock is also great value for money.

Red Lobster

The Crunch-Fried Flounder Sandwich at Red Lobster is $14.99, served on a sesame bun with signature sauce and coleslaw, and served with Chesapeake fries and hush puppies. There’s also a Wild-Caught Crunch-Fried Flounder plate for $18.99, served with tartar sauce and the choice of two sides.