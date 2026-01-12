5 Seafood Chains Known for Overflowing Boil Bags

From Cajun classics to massive family feasts, diners say these seafood chains pile their boil bags high.

If you’re craving a really good seafood boil but want to guarantee the portions will be generous, there are a handful of chains offering boils so big, diners go back again and again. The shellfish, sausage, corn, potatoes, and more need to be perfectly seasoned and cooked, and the servings should feel like a feast. So where can customers enjoy this staple Cajun seafood classic? Here are five chains where the boil bags are overflowing with delicious shellfish, meat, and vegetables.

The Boiling Crab

The Boiling Crab is known for its excellent seafood boils, where diners can feast on crab, lobster, shrimp, oysters, clams, and mussels, plus corn on the cob, potatoes, sausage, and much more. “Messy but delicious,” one diner said. “We ordered shrimp and larger size crab (as suggested by the waiter), fries and corn on the cob. We picked the mild hot sauce and the fun started. The reason for a large sheet of paper was understood at the end of the meal :).”

Angry Crab Shack

Diners at Angry Crab Shack love the beautiful seafood boils, like the Family Feast: Whole lobster and dungeness crab, 1 lb head-off shrimp, ½ lb king crab, ½ lb snow crab, 4 pieces of corn, 8 red potatoes and 8 sausages. For those who really want to go for it, the Neighborhood Block Party boil contains whole lobster and dungeness crab, 1 lb king crab, 1 lb snow crab, 1 lb head-off shrimp, 1 lb blue mussels, 2 lobster tails, 8 corn, 12 red potatoes, and 16 sausages.

Boil Daddy

The Deck Cadet’s Catch Combo at Boil Daddy is a solid choice, with lobster (1 tail), snow crab legs (1 cluster), choice of shrimp head on (1 lb) or shrimp peeled off (1 lb). comes with 2 corns, 5 potatoes and 5 sausages. Want more food? The Captain’s Catch Combo includes lobster (2 tails), snow crab (2 clusters), shrimp peeled (1 lb), shrimp head on (1 lb), mussels (1 lb), clams (1 lb). comes with 2 corns, 5 potatoes and 5 sausages.

Bag O’ Crab

Bag O’ Crab invites diners to “get down and messy” with its delicious seafood boils. For Combo #1, guests can choose two seafood options from 1lb Crawfish, 1lb Mussel, 1lb Clam, 1lb Octopus 1 lb Shrimp (head on) OR 3/4lb Shrimp (head off), which includes 2 Corns, 2 Potatoes, and 4 Sausages Slices. “Absolutely the BEST Boiling-style seafood I’ve ever had no competition. Huge size Lobster! The calamari, sweet potato fries, and clam chowder were all out of this world. I’m not even kidding they’re my #1 favorite now,” one diner raved.

The Kickin’ Crab

The Kickin' Crab offers boils where diners can choose from Shrimp, Mussels, Clams, King Crab Legs, Snow Crab Legs, Dungeness Crab, Lobster, and Crawfish (seasonal). The chain includes free corn per every 2lbs of crawfish ordered in the same bag. "Great seafood spot that uses REAL butter," one fan said. "I recommend their signature 'Kickin' flavor with whatever spice level your tummy desires. Head on shrimp were fresh and perfectly cooked."