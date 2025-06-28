 Skip to content

5 Seated Exercises That Sculpt Your Core & Shrink Belly Fat

Pull up a chair and get ready for five seated workouts.
Published on June 28, 2025 | 6:45 AM

Here’s a thought: How about having a seat while getting a solid core and waist workout? We spoke with Leon Veal, a level three personal trainer and head of nutrition and innovation at Styrkr, who provides a plan to accomplish exactly that. So pull up a chair and get ready for five seated workouts that will tighten your core and shrink your waistline.

“Seated workouts can be great for core development as they force the body to stabilize without the help of the legs, making the deep core muscles work harder,” Leon tells us. “When you’re seated without back support you remove your lower body from the work and isolate the trunk muscles, which are key for balance, posture, and waist definition.”

What makes seated core training so appealing is the exercises can essentially be done anywhere.

“Some advantages are that it reduces pressure on the knees, hips, and spine, so for older adults, beginners, or anyone recovering from injury or dealing with mobility issues it can be a great place to start if you want to build up your core muscles,” Leon adds.

All you need to get started is a chair, a resistance band, and hand weights.

5 Seated Core Workouts To Shrink Your Waist

Seated Knee Lifts With a Hold

Seated Knee Lifts
Shutterstock

This exercise engages the hip flexors, lower abs, and deep stabilizers.

  1. Sit tall at the edge of a chair, hands on each side for balance.
  2. Lift one knee toward your chest.
  3. Hold for 3 seconds.
  4. Switch sides.

Seated Torso Twists With Resistance Band or Dumbbell

Exercises that can be done at-home using a sturdy chair.chair exercise,Torso Twists.Flat vector illustration isolated on white background.
Shutterstock

The seated torso twist fires up the obliques, transverse abdominis, and erector spinae.

  1. Sit tall, holding a resistance band or light dumbbell at chest level.
  2. Slowly rotate or twist your body from side to side, maintaining a tall spine.

Seated Overhead Reach With Side Crunch

Woman doing seated side bends or lat stretch exercise. Flat vector illustration isolated on white background
Shutterstock

The seated overhead reach engages the lateral core and boosts posture and flexibility.

  1. Begin seated.
  2. Lift both arms overhead.
  3. Reach one arm to the side while crunching toward the same hip.
  4. Alternate sides.

Seated Bicycle Crunches

seated bicycle crunch
Shutterstock

The seated bicycle crunch supports full core engagement, including the lower abs, obliques, and rectus abdominis.

  1. Begin seated.
  2. Place your hands at the back of your head.
  3. Lift one knee while rotating the opposite elbow toward it.
  4. Alternate sides in a bicycling motion.

Seated Leg Extensions With Core Brace

Woman doing seated chair leg extensions. Flat vector illustration isolated on white background
Shutterstock

Seated leg extensions engage the hip flexors and quads while promoting isometric core control.

  1. Sit tall.
  2. Extend one leg so it’s straight, keeping your core tight.
  3. Slowly alternate while maintaining a neutral spine.
Alexa Mellardo
Alexa is a content strategist, editor, and writer based in Greenwich, Connecticut. She has 11+ years of experience creating content for travel, lifestyle, fitness, wellness, F&B, home, and celeb news publications. Read more about Alexa
