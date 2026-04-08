5 Chair Exercises That Shrink Apron Belly Faster Than Crunches After 50

Get your apron belly into shape with these simple seated moves.

We’re going to be very blunt here. If you’re concerned about developing type-2 diabetes, heart disease, and certain forms of cancer, it’s critical to get rid of belly fat. According to research, visceral fat—the dangerous type of belly fat that surrounds your organs—increases more than 400% in women and 200% in men between the ages of 30 and 70. This unhealthy fat accumulates due to many contributing factors, including loss of muscle, weight gain, and hormonal shifts. It’s very common, as the contributing factors can occur naturally with age.

Having the right exercises on deck that will target this area can slow down these unwanted progressions. Here’s where our expert advice comes in handy. Terry Tateossian, Founder, Certified Lifestyle Medicine Coach, Trainer, Nutritionist for Women 40+ at THOR – The House of Rose, shares with us five chair exercises that can help shrink a stubborn “apron belly” faster than crunches after 50.

“Overall, crunches can also put pressure on the lower back and neck for some people and can become counterproductive. This is one of the main reasons I hold back on prescribing them to clients from a CPT perspective. Also, many people do them correctly where they tend to pull on their neck and head to perform the crunch rather than using their ab muscles,” explains Tateossian. “In my opinion, however, there really isn’t a ‘bad’ exercise out there as any movement promotes a sense of wellbeing, burns calories and uses your muscles. The one thing that will DEFINITIVELY help address the belly is a good nutritional approach paired with general movement and strength development. That said, there are other alternatives that can target the lower abs better than crunches.”

Below, Tateossian shares five of her favorite chair exercises that can help shrink belly fat quicker than crunches after 50.

“Reformer” Seated Knee Tucks

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Begin sitting tall on a sturdy chair. Lift one knee up toward your chest. Slowly lower for a count of 3. Perform 3 sets of 12 to 15 reps on each side, sticking to a 3010 tempo and resting for 60 seconds between sets.

Straight Leg Lifts

Begin sitting tall with your back supported against the chair. Place your feet flat on the floor. Hold the sides of the chair for added stability. Straighten your left leg out in front of you until your knee is completely extended. For max quad engagement, keep your toes flexed toward your shin the entire time. Hold for 2 seconds at the top before lowering. Repeat on the other side. Perform 3 sets of 12 to 15 reps on each side, sticking to a 3010 tempo and resting for 60 seconds between sets.

Seated Cross-Body Crunch

Begin seated with your hands behind your head and your feet flat on the floor. Bring your left knee up while rotating your right elbow toward it. Return to the start position. Switch sides. Perform 3 sets of 12 to 15 reps on each side, sticking to a 3010 tempo and resting for 60 seconds between sets. Progress by holding onto a Pilates ball.

“Reformer” Seated Resistance Band Pull-Ins

Begin by looping a resistance band around your feet and sitting tall on a sturdy chair. While seated, press your legs forward, moving against the resistance of the band. Keep your core engaged and don’t lean back. Perform 3 sets of 10 reps on each side, sticking to a 3010 tempo and resting for 60 seconds between sets.

Isometric “Reformer” Elephant Core Control