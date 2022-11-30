Living life to its fullest is, well, really living the dream. Doing it for 100 years, well that's just magical! According to Macrotrends, the average life expectancy in the United States as of 2022 is 79.05 years of age, which increased by .08% since 2021. But if you want to add years to your life, listen carefully, and get ready to take some notes. We recently found out the two top secrets to live to 100, according to a centenarian, and you may be pretty surprised to learn what they are!

According to the World Economic Forum, there are approximately 97,000 centenarians (individuals who are 100+ years of age) in the United States. You may have heard of her name before, but Lucile Randon is actually a "supercentenarian," which is the title bestowed on someone who's celebrated 110 years or more. Randon was recorded earlier this year as being the oldest person on earth at 118 years old.

What are some people doing to beat the odds and live to a ripe old age? Let's head on over to Gillett, Wisconsin to find out the secrets to live to 100.

Secret #1: Kick up your heels, and start square dancing.

Marlys Muller recently kicked up her heels—quite literally—and shared her top secrets that keep her young. In early November, Muller enjoyed square dancing to celebrate her 100th birthday. She shared with Local 5's Bryce Oselen, "I'm happy I made the distance," as she laughed.

According to Muller's family, square dancing was a big part of growing up. A study performed by Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York City, funded by the National Institute on Aging, and published in the New England Journal of Medicine, reveals that the physical activity of dancing not only keeps you fit, but it can also help to prevent Alzheimer's disease and dementia. Putting on your dancing shoes has also proven to increase mental sharpness.

Secret #2: Enjoy some scotch—in moderation.

Another secret Muller shares to living her life to its fullest? She enjoys a drink of scotch each day. Once again, this centenarian may be on to something good!

According to a study performed by UCI Mind and presented at the American Association for the Advancement of Science, there's a connection between longevity and drinking a moderate amount of alcohol. (Let's stress the "moderate.") The research involved individuals 90+ years of age. In this particular study, participants who drank approximately two glasses of wine or beer were linked to an 18% decreased risk of early mortality. So sipping in moderation can be a good thing!

Muller divulged what has clearly worked for her. But she shares the sweetest answer when asked the best part of turning 100, saying, "Certainly not getting older, but having all these people [around]."