6 Self-Help Books To Inspire You in 2023

Enjoying a self-help book is a fulfilling, positive form of entertainment that feeds your mind and soul. Not only can soaking up a good read be incredibly motivating, but it's also a fun way to pick up many valuable tips for improvements to weave into your daily routine. Whether you purchase the audio version of a great resource to stream while you get in your daily steps or commute to work, or you prefer cozying up under a blanket by the fire, a good self-help read is a fresh way to spend a chunk of time. We've rounded up the best self-help books to inspire you in 2023. Keep reading to learn all about them.

1 "Make Your Bed: Little Things That Can Change Your Life…And Maybe the World" by William H. McRaven

$12 at Amazon Buy Now

This #1 New York Times bestseller written by Admiral William H. McRaven will show you how to navigate life's challenges and go about achieving your goals through encouragement and solid advice.

Admiral McRaven gave a commencement day speech at the University of Texas at Austin in 2014, and his words went viral, raking in over 10 million views. This book expands on the key principles of his inspiring speech, complete with stories the admiral experienced in his personal life and from the individuals he met along his path.

RELATED: Feeling Down This Winter? Try These Self-Care Hacks To Improve Your Mood

2 "Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones" by James Clear

$14 at Amazon Buy Now

With more than 10 million copies sold, you know "Atomic Habits" by James Clear is a must-read. This self-help book will teach you how to ditch bad habits and establish good ones you'll actually stick with. You'll learn how to "build a system for getting 1% better every day," press on when you're lacking motivation, create a capable identity for yourself, establish an environment that promotes success, and more. The best part is, "Atomic Habits" helps you integrate these habits into your everyday life.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

3 "Blended" by Kat Jamieson

$42 at The Blended Book Buy Now

In her first book, "Blended," author, tastemaker, and lifestyle blogger Kat Jamieson shares over 125 healthy recipes, sample menus, regular meal planning, grocery list inspiration, and beautiful tablescape ideas you can easily bring to life in your own home.

According to the description, the book "offers a seasonally-inspired and holistic approach to cooking, entertaining, and living well. This stunning visual guide invites you to elevate holidays, events, and everyday moments with delicious flavors and unique elements."

If you don't know where to begin with meal planning or hosting your own holiday, this guide will surely give you a push in the right direction. After all, self-help includes making every corner of your life the absolute best and happiest it can be!

4 "Working Hard, Hardly Working: How to achieve more, stress less and feel fulfilled" by Grace Beverley

$27 at Amazon Buy Now

Let's be honest: Working your butt off 24/7 while trying to carve out some time to relax and recharge your mind can seem nearly impossible. That's where "Working Hard, Hardly Working" comes in clutch. Self-dubbed "lazy workaholic" and author of the book, Grace Beverley, provides readers with a refreshing outlook on how to establish balance in everyday life, give your productivity a boost, and feel completely satisfied. Sounds like a win-win to us!

5 "Why Has Nobody Told Me This Before?" by Dr. Julie Smith

$20 at Amazon Buy Now

Clinical psychologist Dr. Julie Smith explores how to reinforce and preserve your mental wellness in her book, "Why Has Nobody Told Me This Before?" Dr. Smith provides expert feedback and effective ways to cope when dealing with anxiety, depression, or criticism. She also helps readers with confidence building and learning how powerful fit is to give yourself forgiveness.

6 "Ageless Intensity: High-Intensity Workouts to Slow the Aging Process" by Pete McCall

$19 at Amazon Buy Now

If your fitness can use some extra TLC, this is the book for you to purchase ASAP. In "Ageless Intensity," fitness expert Pete McCall provides a science-backed approach to performing high-intensity exercise after you hit 40, including a boost in health benefits and how this form of fitness can decrease the physiological effects associated with growing older.