Shake Shack Is Launching 3 New Burgers & Special Fries

After this summer's BBQ Menu, Shake Shack is turning to some beloved flavors of the past to welcome fall. The fast-casual burger chain is bringing back its popular Black Truffle Menu, which this time around features three burgers and loaded fries. Customers can access the new items on the Shake Shack app starting Sept. 10. The items will then become available at locations across the United States on Sept. 13.

The first umami-rich offering you can sink your teeth into is the Black Truffle Burger (700 calories per single burger). This menu item features a 100% Angus beef burger topped with Gruyere cheese, black truffle sauce made with real black truffle oil, and crispy sweet onions served on a toasted potato bun. The chain has also improved the burger's crispy onions, which are Vidalia onions that are slightly pickled with a hint of vinegar and sugar before being fried.

If you're looking for a vegetarian option, you're in luck. The menu also includes a Black Truffle 'Shroom Burger (600 calories), which is loaded with a crispy fried portobello mushroom filled with melted muenster and cheddar cheeses. This is topped with black truffle sauce and shredded lettuce and served on a toasted potato bun.

For an option with both meat and mushrooms, there's the Black Truffle Shack Stack (870 calories). This is piled high with a 100% Angus beef burger, Gruyere cheese, a fried portobello mushroom filled with melted muenster and cheddar cheeses, and black truffle sauce.

And since a burger wouldn't be complete without a side of fries, Shake Shack fans can enjoy the chain's Black Truffle Parmesan Fries (800 calories), which are dusted with parmesan cheese and served with black truffle sauce.

The burger chain teamed up with Italian olive oil brand Bartolini Emilio for the creation of its black truffle sauce. The Black Truffle Menu first hit the chain in 2020, but these menu items were only available at select locations in New York City and Los Angeles. The chain later launched its Black Truffle Menu on a nationwide scale in Oct. 2021. However, this menu only included the Black Truffle Burger and Parmesan Garlic Fries with Black Truffle Sauce.

If you need something to wash down your burger and fries, Shake Shack has joined forces with New York City's Talea Beer Co. to offer a special beer designed to pair with the Black Truffle Menu. The Talea Black Truffle Lager is brewed with real black truffles and porcini mushrooms. However, you'll want to note that the beer will only be sold in 16-ounce cans at select Shake Shack restaurants in New York City.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"We're thrilled to bring back our fan-favorite 'Black Truffle Menu.' It's meant to celebrate the black truffle in a way that is luxurious and approachable, offering a balance of tradition and innovation for everyone," John Karangis, executive chef and vice president of culinary innovation at Shake Shack, said in a statement shared with Eat This, Not That! "It not only highlights our premium ingredients, but also elevates the guest experience. And partnering with Talea Beer Co., also born out of New York City, makes it the perfect pairing."