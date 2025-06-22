Shake Shack is Bringing Back This Popular Shake “For a Limited Time”

Fans of Shake Shack‘s Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Shake will be thrilled to hear the company is bringing the wildly successful menu item back (for a limited time only). The Pistachio Shake was launched in three U.S. cities this April after a successful debut in Middle Eastern Shacks, and quickly became a fast food sensation: Locations were selling out each day and there were lines of eager customers out the door.

“As Shake Shack continues to grow globally, we’re always looking for ways to bring exciting, internationally inspired flavors to our menu,” said Jim Frisch, Director of Culinary & Commercialization, Shake Shack. “This shake was originally created for the UAE, inspired by the viral chocolate pistachio trend in Dubai. We used premium ingredients to give it a signature Shack spin, and when we introduced it in New York, LA, and Miami, the response was incredible. Nearly every Shack sold out each day, and it was clear fans across the country were eager to try it.” Now it’s back—here’s what fans are saying.

Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Shake

Shake Shack’s Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Shake is a spin on the viral Dubai chocolate sensation: Each shake contains a real pistachio frozen custard blended with toasted kataifi shredded phyllo, coated in a crackable dark chocolate shell, and topped with chopped pistachios and crunchy kataifi. “Due to its limited availability and premium ingredients, each Shake Shack location will sell a limited amount of shakes each day, only available to purchase in-person (register or kiosk),” the company says.

Fan-Favorite Flavor

Shake Shack customers went wild over the shake when it was launched in April. “I guess the Dubai chocolate trend passed me by, but I saw that Shake Shacks in certain cities (LA being one) were doing this milkshake and decided to get one,” one Redditor shared at the time. “They’re only making 25 a day per location, which feels obnoxious, but boy are these things GOOD. Pistachio frozen custard mixed with kataifi in a (apparently) breakable chocolate shell that coats the inside of the cup. Tastes suuuper fresh, I really enjoyed this.”

Selling Out Fast

Shake Shack customers quickly learned they had to visit locations early to grab one of the Pistachio Shakes in April. “I tried to get it yesterday at the Broadway location in NYC when they didn’t even have it. Walked from Rockefeller Plaza for nothing when I could’ve gone to Grand Central. I didn’t think it was gonna be that limited,” one disappointed Redditor said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Fried Pickles

Not into shakes? The Shack has plenty of other surprises for customers, including the launch of a new side for the first time since the restaurant launched in 2004: Fried Dill Pickles. Each serving is made with a seasoned batter blend and served with house-made Shack Ranch for dipping, starting at $3.99 per order. “Last year, one-third of guests who tried the BBQ lineup shared their excitement for the fried pickle topping,” the company says. “Meanwhile, one-third of Shack guests overall have expressed interest in more side options to pair with their favorite sandwiches. Shake Shack listened, and delivered.”

BBQ Summer Menu

Shake Shack’s limited-time BBQ Menu is back, featuring the Smoky Classic BBQ Burger, Smoky Classic BBQ Chicken Sandwich, Carolina BBQ Burger with Fried Pickles, Carolina BBQ Chicken Sandwich with Fried Pickles, Spicy Fries, and Spicy Cheese Fries. “Rather chill by the pool than melt at the grill? We got you covered,” the company says.

Shake Shake Shake!

If you’re not into the Dubai Pistachio craze, fear not—there are three other limited-edition shakes available right now. Choose from the OREO® Cookie Funnel Cake Shake, Banana Pudding Shake, or Campfire S’mores Shake. “Soft, premium ice cream, made in house daily only with the good stuff: real cane sugar and cage-free eggs,” Shake Shack says.