I Tried Every Shack Shack Burger & the Best Was Simple, Tangy, and Delicious

One of America's fastest-growing restaurant chains, Shake Shack is known for serving some of the best-quality fast-food burgers in the business.

Dreamed up by restaurateur Danny Meyer, it started in 200 as a small hot dog cart in New York City's Madison Square Park. A few years later, it was reimagined as a kiosk-style restaurant in the park—and it didn't stop there.

The interesting part? Shake Shack was never intended to be a chain, but due to the amount of interest it generated (and lines of people waiting to order), expansion was inevitable. Fast-forward 20 years, and it's now a globally recognized fast-food restaurant with more than 550 locations throughout the United States and all over the world, including in countries like Japan, Mexico, and Turkey.

It's easy to see how Shake Shack has achieved this status. Modern, eye-catching branding aside, the chain pays special attention to "premium ingredients, thoughtful sourcing, and animal welfare," according to its website. That means making burgers using only 100% pure Angus beef that's fresh, never frozen, and free of antibiotics and hormones. These top-quality beef patties are cooked in the popular smash burger style and come served on non-GMO buns. The attention to detail results in a difference you can quickly taste.

Shake Shack has a menu filled with burger options—and I must be honest, every burger offered here is tasty, just some more so than others.

To help you decide which burger to order the next time you stop into Shake Shack, I've tasted every core menu option to weed out the good from the great. Here's how each burger ranked, starting with my least favorite and counting down to the very best.

Veggie Shack

Nutrition : (Per 1 Burger)

Calories : 630

Fat : 31 g (Saturated Fat: 16 g)

Sodium : 1,630 mg

Carbs : 53 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 20 g

Vegetarians, rejoice! Shake Shack has a plant-based menu you'll want to check out if you're not keen on eating meat. One of its meatless options is the Veggie Shack burger, a twist on a classic veggie patty burger (this one is upgraded with fried onions and the chain's signature Shack Sauce). It cost me $9.49 but doesn't taste as great as the chain's other vegetarian options.

The look: This veggie patty is made from mushrooms, chopped sweet potatoes, carrots, farro, and quinoa—some of these ingredients, such as the carrots, were obvious. It was topped with American cheese, crispy onions, pickle slices, and sauce. The bun looked bouncy and fresh, and everything was neatly put together, which was a plus.

The taste: Like other veggie patties on the market, this one didn't cut it texturally or have an excellent mouthfeel. After taking a bite, my boyfriend put it perfectly, noting that he wished this burger patty had more "spring" to it. Texture aside, the flavor was good and wasn't too salty. However, I don't think the fried onions were necessary as they threw off the flow of the burger a bit. This is a tasty burger, but if you need something vegetarian, I'd go for a different option like the 'Shroom Burger instead.

Shack Stack

Nutrition : (Per 1 Burger)

Calories : 770

Fat : 45 g (Saturated Fat: 18 g)

Sodium : 1,700 mg

Carbs : 50 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 40 g

If you can't decide between the 'Shroom Burger and a regular beef burger from Shake Shack, go for the Shack Stack. It's made with a crispy fried portobello mushroom filled with melted cheese placed atop a meaty burger, with a slice of American cheese in between. In other words, it's fantastic. I spent $13.49 on this mega-sized burger that, although wonderful, may be too overwhelming for some.

The look: In so few words, a lot was going on here. The first thought that came to mind when I saw this sandwich was, "How am I going to eat this?" I managed, but it was no easy feat. The crispy mushroom portion was thick and rotund, the toppings were precariously placed, and the potato bun was hanging on for its life.

The taste: Impressive. This burger honestly tasted like the best of both worlds—between the cheese-stuffed mushroom and the savory burger patty, this one was out of this world. It had a rich, earthy flavor, and the textures melded together beautifully. Although this burger was top-notch, I did get very full very fast. Because of this, I gave it a lower score, as it's somewhat of a novelty.

Bacon Cheeseburger

Nutrition : (Per 1 Burger)

Calories : 500

Fat : 29 g (Saturated Fat: 13 g)

Sodium : 1,480 mg

Carbs : 25 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 35 g

Choose Shake Shack's Bacon Cheeseburger when you want something classic with a little something extra. It comes with the same Angus beef patty as the Shack's regular hamburger and the same smooth, melty American as the chain's standard cheeseburger, plus applewood-smoked bacon—so it's essentially like tasting three burgers in one. I opted to add pickles for an added crunch. This burger came to $9.49, and it's a must-try if you have yet to order it.

The look: This burger had less flair than the others on the list. For starters, it was flatter and more compact, which I was relieved about after chowing down the Shack Stack. It had a thin burger patty, a good amount of American cheese, plenty of thick, bacon strips, and a springy bun.

The taste: Scrumptious. When prompted, I decided to add pickles, but I picked the slices off at one point and realized it didn't even need that extra vinegary crunch. Thanks to the bacon, this burger was rich and meaty with salty undertones. I would order this burger again, but I would make sure I have a big bottle of water next to me because it tastes more sodium-rich than the rest.

Avocado Bacon Burger

Nutrition : (Per 1 Burger)

Calories : 610

Fat : 39 g (Saturated Fat: 14 g)

Sodium : 1,540 mg

Carbs : 28 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 36 g

Whether sliced onto a piece of toast, included in a sandwich, or smashed into guacamole, avocado makes everything taste good, including this bacon cheeseburger. If you want something that tastes fresh and homemade, then this pick, which cost me $10.99, is for you.

The look: A hearty burger with a soft potato bun, a well-done smash burger, one slice of cheese, a good amount of avocado, and a few bacon strips. Like other Shake Shack burgers, this one was also customizable, allowing you to add lettuce, tomato, pickles, and sliced onions at no extra fee.

The taste: Delicious! This burger tasted very high-quality and fresh. Usually, avocado is a hit or a miss when it's added to the mix. The avocado used in this burger, though, was top-tier. It was smooth and creamy without tasting too mushy or hard because it wasn't ripe enough. Although the bacon was not as it appeared on my regular bacon cheeseburger, it added a slightly salty edge to this burger that tied all the flavors together. I would give this one an eight out of 10 in the taste department.

'Shroom Burger

Nutrition : (Per 1 Burger)

Calories : 510

Fat : 27 g (Saturated Fat: 10 g)

Sodium : 670 mg

Carbs : 49 g (Fiber: g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 18 g

I'm not big on mushrooms, but this burger has allowed me to see them in a whole new light. The 'Shroom Burger was also part of the chain's original 2004 menu, and it's easy to see why this burger has remained such a mainstay for over two decades—it's incredibly delicious. Featuring a giant portobello mushroom, this burger, which cost me $9.99, is a match for vegetarians (or those looking for meatless options) when a ho-hum veggie burger just won't cut it.

The look: An oversized crispy-fried portobello mushroom patty stuffed with muenster and cheddar cheeses, sandwiched between two soft potato bun halves, this burger comes with lettuce, tomato, and Shack Sauce, and you can add pickles, cherry peppers, bacon, crispy onions, and more, if you'd like.

The taste: Fabulous, and even better than I remember. I had this burger years ago and I was pleasantly surprised that it was even tastier than I remembered. Savory, slightly salty, and cheesy, this vegetarian burger is lightyears better than any other veggie-forward burger I've had. The breaded, cheese-filled portobellohad a crispy, crunchy exterior and soft, chewy interior, while the lettuce, tomato, and sauce were the perfect finishing touches. Overall, if you love mushrooms and want something meat-free, this is for you.

Smoke Shack

Nutrition : (Per 1 Burger)

Calories : 570

Fat : 35 g (Saturated Fat: 13 g)

Sodium : 2,010 mg

Carbs : 28 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 36 g

This burger blew me away, and I can tell you exactly why in three words: chopped cherry peppers. An outstanding combination of this vinegar-infused vegetable, savory meat, tangy cheese, and tasty bacon makes this burger one you'll want to order all the time. I paid $9.49 for this burger, and, truth be told, a week later, I'm still thinking of it fondly.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The look: An Angus beef cheeseburger piled high with strips of bacon, chopped cherry peppers, and Shack Sauce, stuffed between two pillowy-soft potato bun halves. It was a good size—it didn't look too puny or overwhelming, and the red peppers provided a pop of color.

The taste: Holy moly, was this one tasty! I liked so many things about this one—the subtly spicy yet zingy red cherry pepper pieces cut through the smokiness of the bacon. Then, the creamy sauce with a touch of tanginess and the melted cheese matched the burger's flavor perfectly. When I asked my boyfriend what he thought of it, he enthusiastically replied, "This one is so creamy, cheesy, bacony, and meaty!" The best part? It didn't taste salty in the least bit.

Shack Burger

Nutrition : (Per 1 Burger)

Calories : 500

Fat : 30 g (Saturated Fat: 12 g)

Sodium : 1,250 mg

Carbs : 26 g (Fiber:0 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 29 g

The ShackBurger is the quintessential Shake Shack burger. If you've never eaten at the restaurant before, this is the first one you should order. It's a classic cheeseburger with all the toppings, but it's made with such high-quality ingredients that it sets it apart from other fast-food burgers. You can order it with either a single patty or double. The single cost me $7.99, and I'll continue to order it, as I've been doing since Shake Shack first came on the scene.

The look: Nice and simple. A medium-thin burger draped with a piece of melted cheese and topped with crispy lettuce, thin slices of tomato, and a dollop of light orange Shack Sauce. The potato bun was lightly toasted but still felt soft and fresh.

The taste: Wonderful, like always. The burger patty was well-cooked and had a great charred crust along the edges. Meanwhile, there was a balanced amount of melted cheese, the lettuce and tomatoes added a touch of coolness, and the Shack Sauce gave it a bit of tanginess. This burger is ideal if you like a delicious, straightforward burger that doesn't taste overly complicated. This burger sticks to the basics and does it perfectly.

Overall, the ShackBurger took top honors because it's the definition of a great burger—the meat patty is perfectly prepared, the cheese doesn't taste too salty or rubbery, and the toppings are just right. It's one you could eat over and over again through the years (like I have) and never get tired of. Although there are exciting options on this list as well—like the ones topped with avocado or chopped cherry peppers—sometimes simple is best.

Order this with a side of fries and a chocolate shake, and you're good to go.

