Shake Shack is Giving Away Free Burgers Now and Here's the Deal

March Madness is here, which means a few things: College basketball is heating up, and your favorite fast-food restaurants are offering some great promos. This week, Shake Shack joined the action, announcing a new competition involving free food. Here is everything you need to know about their March Madness promo.

Vote for the Chicken Shack or Avocado Bacon Burger

From Wednesday, March 12 to Saturday, March 15, customers can "shoot their shot" to decide which sandwich – Chicken Shack or Avocado Bacon Burger – is their favorite. After voting is closed, Shake Shack will tally up the votes and announce the winning sandwich via Instagram on Sunday, March 16.

The Winner Will be Given Away for Free with a $10 Purchase

The best part of the promo? From Sunday, March 16, through Wednesday, March 26, fans can get a Chicken Shack or Avocado Bacon Burger with a $10 minimum order— whichever is the competition's winner.

I Tried Every Shake Shack Burger & the Best Was Simple, Tangy, and Delicious

Here's How to Vote

Fans can also vote via the Shack App, on Shake Shack's Instagram, or in-person at participating Shacks:6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Flatbush – New York

Hoboken – New Jersey

University City – Pennsylvania

Coral Gables – Florida

El Segundo – California

MGM (NYNY) – Nevada

University Village – Washington

Third Ward – Wisconsin

Hardee's and Duke's Mayonnaise Also Launched a New Products

Hardee's and Duke's Mayonnaise also launched a new March Madness meal: a Hand-Breaded Chicken Tender Platter. The collaborative meal includes hand–breaded Chicken Tenders, golden fries, creamy coleslaw, garlic toast, and a drink paired with Duke's Carolina Gold BBQ Sauce. It is now available at participating restaurants for a limited time.

There Is Research That March Madness Influences Eating Patterns

According to fast food execs, fans change their eating habits on the day of a big sporting event. "On game day, people look forward to the food as much as the competition and research shows that spring basketball significantly influences food consumption patterns, with chicken being one of the most popular menu items," Sarah Breymaier, vice president of brand marketing at Hardee's, said in a press release.

QDOBA Is Also Having a Burrito Bracket Challenge

QDOBA is also having a Burrito Bracket Challenge for March Madness. From now until March 31, QDOBA Rewards Members who order three times, both in-store or in the QDOBA app, score a Championship Reward in addition to surprise rewards like double points.