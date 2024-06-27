Planning meals can be quite challenging if you're trying to lose a few pounds. This is especially true when you are out and want to grab a bite to eat. With so many options to choose from these days at even your favorite fast-food restaurants, you don't have to deprive yourself. Get excited because we are here to share the best Shake Shack order for weight loss without breaking the calorie bank.

Shake Shack offers a varied menu, including meatless options, veggie burgers, chicken sandwiches, organic iced tea, house-made lemonade, their famous shakes, and so much more. Why is this good news for your diet? Well, variation in a weight-loss journey is helpful in "shaking things up" (pun intended!) in your meal rotation so you don't risk boredom; it also helps promote sustainability. The key to successful weight loss is making wise choices and moderation.

Now, if you've worked up an appetite, let's get into the best Shake Shack order for weight loss.

If you're eating at Shake Shack for breakfast, consider the Egg White Light breakfast sandwich.

Nutrition (Per breakfast sandwich) :

Calories : 320

Fat : 18 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 440 mg

Carbs : 26 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 15 g

When stopping at Shake Shack for a breakfast bite, consider ordering the Egg White Light breakfast sandwich. Complete with cage-free eggs, this sandwich comes in at a mere 320 calories, which is an excellent protein start to your day compared to many of the chain's other high-calorie options.

"[The Egg White Light is a] great source of protein to help increase satiety and keep blood sugar rates steady," explains Megan Hilbert, MS, RDN, a registered dietitian specializing in gut health nutrition from Top Nutrition Coaching. "Saturated fat and cholesterol are lower in this sandwich as well, which is important for those with high cholesterol! It is on the higher side with sodium, but compared to the other breakfast options, this is a better way to start your morning."

The Veggie Shack (single) is one of the healthiest Shake Shack orders for weight loss.

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 630

Fat : 31 g (Saturated Fat: 16 g)

Sodium : 1630 mg

Carbs : 53 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 20 g

When lunch or dinnertime rolls around, Hilbert also has you covered with a couple of selections.

"This is a veggie burger packed with actual veggies like mushrooms, sweet potatoes, carrots, farro, and quinoa which, together, are a great protein substitute and also add fiber to the meal, which is often hard to find at a fast food joint," explains Hilbert. "Fiber is also something that can help increase satiety and keep us fuller for longer, which can be especially helpful on a weight-loss journey."

The Veggie Shack (single) is 630 calories. However, you can easily lower the calorie count by eliminating the cheese, crispy onions, and/or shack sauce.

If the Veggie Shack isn't really your jam, Hilbert says Shake Shack's 'Shroom Burger on a lettuce wrap is another great option, coming in at around 355 calories.

"The crispy-fired portobello mushroom adds a savory element to this burger that can be harder to find in vegetarian options," Hilbert tells us. "For those who are looking for a less caloric version of a shake burger, the portobello and lettuce wrap are great alternatives and also contain less saturated fats and more fiber which can help trim your waistline."

General healthier ordering tips at Shack Shack:

General healthier ordering tips at Shack Shack:

Consider the following tips to help you order healthier on your next visit to Shake Shack.