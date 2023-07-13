7 Foods Sharon Stone Eats for Weight Loss

Sharon Stone cemented her place in Hollywood with her fearless movie roles, wowed audiences with her natural talent, won over the world with her passion for giving back, and stunned fans with her numerous health scares. At just age 43, the Oscar-nominated actress had a life-threatening stroke and cerebral hemorrhage that took her two years to overcome. Despite the challenges, Stone made a full recovery with determination and hard work, capturing the admiration of many. Alongside her remarkable resilience, she has consistently made headlines for her stunning beauty and striking physique. Even at 65 years old, the Basic Instinct star continues to look incredible, and she attributes her youthful appearance and well-being to her dedication to a healthy lifestyle and thoughtful dietary choices. Curious to know more about her spot-on food selections? Read on to discover what nutrition experts have to say and get inspired.

1 She Eats Low-Glycemic Foods

According to Hello!, one way Stone stays healthy and fit is by loading up on low-glycemic foods like lentils and quinoa, which provide numerous health benefits for your overall well-being. "The glycemic index is a tool used to determine how much a food raises your blood sugar level after you eat it," Lauren Whitman, RDN, explains. "It is mostly used to compare different carbohydrates and is really helpful to those with diabetes trying to manage their blood sugar level. In general, foods that are low on the glycemic index (meaning they do not raise your blood sugar much) may be helpful for losing/maintaining weight, lowering cholesterol, lowering blood pressure, decreasing risk of diabetes, and helping to manage diabetes."

2 She Doesn't Drink Alcohol

To help get into shape, Stone took a cue from Madonna and cut out drinking alcohol. "I was training and I wanted to get really cut up," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "I looked at Madonna — we're the same age — and I asked my trainer, 'What am I not doing? Find out what she's doing!' She came back and said, 'I don't think she drinks any alcohol.' So I decided to try zero for three months. And I saw a huge difference!" And there's a reason why it works. "Not drinking alcohol can help someone stay thin primarily due to its high calorie content," Mary Sabat MS, RDN, LD, Nutritionist and ACE Certified Trainer, tells us. In addition, alcohol doesn't have nutritional value, Sabat says. "Alcoholic beverages can contribute a significant number of calories without providing essential nutrients. Regular consumption of alcohol can lead to weight gain and increased body fat, particularly around the abdomen. Additionally, alcohol can impair judgment and decision-making, potentially leading to poor food choices and overeating. By abstaining from alcohol or consuming it in moderation, individuals can reduce their calorie intake, maintain a healthier weight, and avoid potential negative health effects associated with excessive alcohol consumption."

3 She Loves This Breakfast

No two days are the same for the busy star, but one thing Stone does every morning is breakfast. "My favorite breakfast is watermelon with feta cheese and mint, with olive oil and salt and pepper," she told the Wall Street Journal, "And then I usually have a piece of gluten-free sourdough toast with that and an herbal tea." A good breakfast provides fuel for the day and kicks things off right. "It's helpful for keeping your blood sugar at a good level ― and even boosting your mood," Amy S. Margulies, RD, CDCES, LDN, NBC-HWC, explains. "Though the intermittent fasting craze would tell you differently, skipping breakfast is not a beneficial method for long-term weight loss."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

4 She Doesn't Eat Processed Food

By now we should all know that ultra-processed foods are unhealthy, but who can resist them from time to time? Apparently Stone! "I don't eat a lot of processed food, though I haven't been able to get potato chips out of my mind!" she said to WebMD via Hello! "A steady diet of processed foods, especially ultra-processed foods, is significantly harming our health by lowering the overall nutritional quality of the American diet," Cheryl Mussatto, MS, RD, LD, Outpatient Clinical Dietitian at Cotton O'Neil Endocrinology and Diabetes Clinic, says. "Numerous studies suggest that the increasing prevalence of diseases such as type 2 diabetes, obesity, metabolic syndrome, cardiovascular disease, irritable bowel syndrome, recurring indigestion, certain cancers, and even depression are associated with eating a high consumption of ultra-processed foods." So what exactly is ultra-processed food? Mussatto explains they are "foods that have gone through multiple processes (extrusion, molding, milling, etc.) and contain many added ingredients, especially excess sugar, fat, and sodium. These foods are highly palatable but are devoid of health-promoting nutrients." Many of your favorite junk foods are probably on the list like soda candy bars, ice cream, frozen TV dinners, chicken nuggets, fries, sugary breakfast cereals and more.

5 She Eats Lean Meats

Stone has a balanced diet and includes plenty of lean meat. "Lean meat is a term used by the USDA to classify beef that is at least 90% lean," Cesar Sauza, a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist with Healthcanal, explains. "Lean meats are also a term in the nutrition world for animal meats that are lower in fat, common lean meats are chicken breast, turkey breast, and lean cuts of beef and pork. Since high saturated fat intake is associated with an increased risk of high cholesterol and heart disease, lean proteins are what we most recommend."

6 She Includes Eggs In Her Diet

Another way Stone stays healthy is by incorporating eggs into her diet. "She also enjoys fish, lean meat, and eggs," Hello! reports. Eggs are loaded with vital nutrients like vitamin A, vitamin D, vitamin E, vitamin B12, riboflavin, and folate in addition to protein that help improve overall health. "The versatility of eggs makes them a convenient and accessible option for incorporating into a healthy diet," Sam Schleiger MS, RDN, CD, CLT, IFNCP, says. She adds, "Eggs are rich in choline, a nutrient that is crucial for brain development and function. Eggs also contain antioxidants like lutein and zeaxanthin, which are beneficial for eye health."

7 She Loves Steamed Veggies

Vegetables are packed with healthy vitamins everyone needs and Stone pairs her favorite dishes like "grilled chicken, lamb, salmon, and lean steaks" with steamed veggies, according to Hello! "Veggies provide nutrients, antioxidants, fiber, flavor, and texture to a meal," Nutritionist Rania Batayneh, MPH, author of the bestselling book The One One One Diet says. Susan Schachter, Co-Founder of 120/Life, adds, "Eating veggies daily is healthy because vegetables are packed with essential nutrients, fiber, and phytochemicals that support various bodily functions." She recommends getting your daily dose of veggies because "they are low in calories and high in volume, helping to promote satiety and weight management. Regular vegetable consumption is associated with a lower risk of chronic diseases, such as heart disease, certain cancers, and obesity."